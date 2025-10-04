Vitor Pereira interview: Wolves coach says summer signings need time but they will turn Premier League season around

Wolves gambled this summer bringing in six players new to the Premier League. So far, that gamble has not paid off. Vitor Pereira thinks they just need time. “Without time, it is like buying a lottery ticket,” he tells Sky Sports. “You don’t know what will happen.”

Having seen standout performers Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait Nouri and Nelson Semedo depart, Wolves invested north of £100m on new players. They recruited them from Celta Vigo and Girona, from AZ Alkmaar and Genk, from Hellas Verona and Fluminense.

But five consecutive defeats underlined the point that the Premier League is not prepared to wait for players. Tottenham's late equaliser last time out means they are still waiting for their first win in the competition this season and sit bottom of the table.

Pereira is uncomfortable there, as you might expect. A title winner in Portugal, Greece and China, this is not his natural altitude. "I am not used to being in this position," he concedes. But the message from Pereira is that he believes in himself and, importantly, his players.

"It is the first time in my career that I am in this position but I am very resilient," he says, speaking at the club's training ground. "I have a lot of confidence in myself, in my staff, in our work. And I have a lot of confidence in the players, in the club and in the supporters."

Those fans are certainly backing him. Pereira's name has been chanted at every game this season and his team were applauded off twice last week. His catchphrase - 'first the points then the pints' - may leave him thirsty right now but his popularity endures.

Though he himself denies it, the feeling remains that Pereira saved Wolves last season, taking over a rudderless team in the relegation zone and going on to win six games in a row at one stage. It earned him a nomination as the Premier League manager of the season.

"This is a strong connection," he says of the fans. "In this city. I feel like I am with my family. The people take care of me. If I go in a pub, if I go somewhere, the people try to show that I am one of them. This is something special. That is why I feel like I am working for my family."

While that connection remains, the fans' relationship with those above him is more strained and many are still to be convinced by some of the summer signings. Jhon Arias, the Colombian winger, did win player of the match at Spurs after a slow start in England.

The versatile Czech Ladislav Krejci was named the club's player of the month for September. But while Fer Lopez, the 20-year-old Spanish winger, did assist Krejci's goal against Leeds, that remains his only Premier League start and he was substituted at half-time.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Tolu Arokodare were on the bench at Spurs. David Moller Wolfe has not played a minute in their last four matches. Pereira acknowledges all of this but sets out to explain. "The players arrived at the club very late, in my opinion," he says.

"We have players with different concepts because we bought players from different leagues, with different mentalities, different cultures. If you have time with them, you can put them on the same page, go in the same direction, tactically and mentally.

"Even the communication when you bring in players from other leagues who don't know the language. Now, I am realising that they understand what we are asking. They are starting to enjoy training, enjoy the games. Now, I see the connections between them.

"Imagine Arias. He arrives here in the Premier League, different league, different language. In Brazil, the game is different. After many years in Brazil, he felt very comfortable playing in the same system, the same club. He felt confident to express himself.

"The relationship with the team-mates, the new club, there are a lot of things before the player feels comfortable knowing tactically what the manager wants, what the players are thinking when they have the ball, the movements that they will do to open space."

Pereira admits that he is still learning about them. "I need to understand what each one can give me in the system. For example, my expectation might be that this player, with these skills, can play inside, between the lines, or outside, coming inside with the ball.

"Then, when we start to work with them, we might realise they are a player who feels more comfortable between the lines but not on the outside. Or the opposite and they like to receive it on the outside. This is the knowledge that we need to have."

But he feels a corner has been turned. "We have worked together for two weeks. It is a start. Now I am having good feelings because now I think we can compete. Now we are building, now we are start to see a team that can compete," he argues, leaning forward purposefully.

"They will become better. They will be in condition to show why we bought them. But they need this time. It is not easy. This is the time that we need. We cannot do magic. But I believe in this team because we have the character, the courage and the quality."

Pereira even suggests Wolves could be stronger for it. At Spurs, Thomas Frank admitted to being surprised by the formation changes, Pereira's team starting with four at the back before switching to three. "Last season, it was not possible to work two systems."

With the impressive Krejci capable of playing in defence or midfield, Wolves can now make that change without even needing to turn to their bench. "He gives us a lot because he is technically a very good player and he understands the game very well."

He adds: "Now, I think it is possible to play with three or four. We can manage both systems. For us, it is important because we can surprise the opponent." Crucial, he thinks, in a Premier League that demands so much tactically, technically and physically.

Will it be enough? Outside the club, the verdict is in. Wolves are the bookmakers' favourites for relegation following their poor start. Within the club, Pereira has been rewarded for his work with a new contract. He is convincing. Can he convince his team?

"I think a manager is also a teacher," he says. Handily, Pereira, 57, spent 15 years as a teacher before his coaching career. "Not only to teach about tactical things but mentally we need to sell ideas. Tactically and mentally to sell ideas and make players believe."

He is trying to infuse those players with the confidence needed. "I can try to explain when I feel confident. I feel confident when I start to control things, when I start to see what we want on the pitch." That is happening now, he insists. Better times are ahead.

"I will work hard, the hours that I need, to increase the level of this team, to see again the happiness in the faces of the supporters. I know the supporters. When we start to win games, they will be the energy that we need to turn around this situation," he says.

"And we will do it for sure. Together."

