Ange Postecoglou sacked by Nottingham Forest after 39 days in charge of Premier League club

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou after he failed to win any of his eight games in charge.

Forest were beaten 3-0 at home by Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime and within 20 minutes of the full-time whistle, the club announced Postecoglou had been dismissed. By that time, he had already left the City Ground.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect," read the statement. "The club will make no further comment at this time."

Postecoglou, 60, signed a two-year deal at the City Ground on September 9, following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, but lost six times and managed just two draws during his 39-day tenure.

He was the subject of "sacked in the morning" chants from his own fans in one defeat to FC Midtjylland.

After a 2-0 loss at Newcastle, Postecoglou revealed he was expecting talks with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis over his future. However, in a defiant pre-match press conference on Friday, he said those talks did not take place and said: "The story always ends the same... me with a trophy."

Forest's wasteful finishing was a familiar flaw during Postecoglou's time in charge, with his side missing a host of chances against Chelsea. It is the first time since October 1998 they have failed to score in three successive home games in the Premier League, with two of those under Postecoglou's watch.

Forest also conceded 11 goals from set-pieces under Postecoglou - more than twice as many as any other Premier League side during that time.

Revealed: How Ange's sacking unfolded

A 39-day tenure ended with a 39-word statement. The Postecoglou era was short but anything but sweet. As was his exit from the City Ground today.

After the final whistle, he went straight down the tunnel - no time to talk to the media - and within minutes, he was in his car and off the premises.

Then, Forest sent out their short statement confirming he was no longer head coach.

The players were asked to attend a meeting in the boardroom at the City Ground after the announcement.

There was then a players-only discussion in the changing room, which lasted about an hour.

Postecoglou on the end of a brutal sacking

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

"That is one of the most brutal sackings of the Premier League era. I have never seen a coach lose their job before they could even do their post-match interviews.

"Strangely, the manner of his sacking is shocking but not surprising given the ruthlessness of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who left his seat at 2-0 down.

"In hindsight, it's clear that he was off to get the wheels in motion to sack Postecoglou, appointed just 39 days ago.

"Only Sam Allardyce's 30-day spell at Leeds was shorter among Premier League managers."

In pictures: Postecoglou shows the strain against Chelsea

Postecoglou's wretched run of results as Forest boss

Ange Postecoglou lasted just eight matches as Nottingham Forest head coach, this is how he fared:

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Swansea 3-2 Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup

Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest - Europa League

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland - Premier League

Nottingham Forest 2-3 FC Midtjylland - Europa League

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea - Premier League

And behind the results, these damning stats...

Since the start of 2023-24, no manager has seen his teams concede more Premier League goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half of matches than Ange Postecoglou (16).

Nottingham Forest have conceded 10 set-piece goals under Ange Postecoglou in all competitions - twice as many as any other Premier League club in that time.

Nottingham Forest are on the longest current ongoing run without a clean sheet of any side (16 games), while of current managers in the competition, Ange Postecoglou is on the longest run without a clean sheet (18 games).

Since Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest, they have conceded more corner goals in all competitions than any other Premier League side (5).

Marinakis' busy start to the season

August 15: In the first week of the Premier League season, Nuno Espirito Santo admits his "unbalanced" side have a "major problem" as the Premier League returns, warning they are "very, very far" from where they should be.

August 15: Forest then advance on a quadruple deal for Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz, James McAtee and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

August 22: A week later, Nuno says his relationship with Marinakis is "not the same" and admits "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.

August 22: Marinakis is understood to be "baffled" by Nuno's comments, and there has been no intention of sacking him as the club's manager.

August 24: Nuno takes charge of Forest's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace - and calls for a goalkeeper and two full-backs to complete his squad in the transfer window.

August 29: After Forest's Europa League draw, Marinakis says Nuno is the "right man for the job" and "everything is solid" between him and the head coach. He also admits there are talks planned during the international break.

August 31: In what would end up being his final interview as Forest boss, Nuno revealed his desire to stay on in the job and said there was direct communication with Marinakis.

September 1: Forest deliver on Nuno's demands for two full-backs and a goalkeeper on Deadline Day - completing deals for Nicolo Savona, Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Victor, while winger Dilane Bakwa also joins.

September 8: Nuno is sacked as Forest head coach.

September 9: Forest move quickly to appoint Ange Postecoglou as Nuno's successor, with the Australian seen at the Forest training ground by lunchtime.

October 18: Postecoglou is sacked after failing to win any of his eight matches in charge.

Your views: 'Even Liz Truss lasted longer than that'

Jay251: Forest messed up getting rid of Nuno. They were a force under him and now look they're relegation battling. Huge fall from grace.

Tomas Johns: I would do a better job than Ange!

SB: Cold, ruthless but right call.

Datman: Even Liz Truss lasted longer than that.

Neil Day: Embarrassing from the Forest owner. They overachieved hugely last season, and he expected the same again. Was never going to happen.

Luca H: Complete wrong to get rid of Nuno, who built the team his way. The players just could not adapt to a new system.