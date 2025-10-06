202020: Who have been your club's three best Premier League signings since the turn of the decade?

Sky Sports is asking the big question this week: who have been your Premier League club's best signings since 2020?

Sky Sports News reporters have been identifying their top THREE Premier League signings for their respective clubs since the turn of the decade.

And on Tuesday, we will use those three-player shortlists to create an overall rundown of the top 20 Premier League signings since 2020.

Any signing since January 2020 can be picked - but there are of course lots of different types of buys.

There's the 30-goal striker, the centre-back who changed the entire mindset at the club, the cheap buy who left for three times as much two years later, or the superb value-for money buys.

Each club blog is available below:

Mikel Arteta's side have emerged into Premier League title contenders over the last five years, addressing the spine of their team. But with the likes of Gabriel, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz on the signings list, who should be Arsenal's top three?

Arsenal signings since 2020: Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, Alex Runarsson, Willian, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Auston Trusty, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto, Raheem Sterling, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Piero Hincapie

Villa have gone from relegation candidates to European regulars under Unai Emery - a sensational rise up the most difficult league in the world. With excellent free signing buys such as Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans, smart loans in Philippe Coutinho and Marcus Rashford, and profit-earning players Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby, there are plenty of options!

Aston Villa signings since 2020: Morgan Sanson, Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne, Danny Ings, Callum Chambers, Ashley Young, Robin Olsen, Philippe Coutinho, Axel Tuanzebe, Wesley, Diego Carlos, Jhon Duran, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno, Ludwig Augistinsson, Boubacar Kamara, Jan Bednarek, Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Morgan Rogers, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Joe Gauci, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Ross Barkley, Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Evan Guessand, Marco Bizot, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott

Like Villa, the Cherries have gone from being desperate to stay in the Premier League to fighting at the top end of it. Along the way, they have made several cheap buys including Ryan Christie, Antoine Semenyo, Ilya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Justin Kluivert - but who makes the top three?

Bournemouth signings since 2020: Ben Pearson, Shane Long, Rodrigo Riquelme, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jack Wilshere, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, Siriki Dembele, Nat Phillips, Jamal Lowe, James Hill, Emiliano Marcondes, Orjan Nyland, Gary Cahill, Ethan Laird, Freddie Woodman, Todd Cantwell, Leif Davis, Morgan Rogers, Robbie Brady, Ilya Zabarnyi, Dango Ouattara, Marcos Senesi, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo, Matias Vina, Darren Randolph, Neto, Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Jack Stephens, Hamad Traore, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Romain Faivre, Justin Kluivert, Max Aarons, Enes Unal, Luis Sinisterra, Ionut Radu, Evanilson, Dean Huijsen, Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Julio Soler, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alex Paulsen, Matai Akinboni, Daniel Jebbison, Bafode Diakite, Djordje Petrovic, Ben Gannon-Doak, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Adrien Truffert, Alex Jimenez

Brentford have emerged as a competitive Premier League club since 2020, but who was the most important buy over the last five years or so? Was it the goal-getters Ivan Toney or Yoane Wissa or have their exits tarnished their reputation? What about long-serving players such as Vitaly Janelt? Does Christian Eriksen's six-month spell make the top three?

Brentford signings since 2020: Shandon Baptiste, Halil Dervisoglu, Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Toney, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos, Winston Reid, Kristoffer Ajer, Frank Onyeka, Yoane Wissa, Myles Peart-Harris, Alvaro Fernandez, Zanka, Jonas Lossl, Christian Eriksen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Ben Mee, Thomas Strakosha, Nathan Collins, Mark Flekken, Yunus Konak, Hakon Valdimarsson, Sergio Reguilon, Neal Maupay, Igor Thiago, Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Gustavo Nunes, Jayden Meghoma, Michael Kayode, Dango Ouattara, Antoni Milambo, Caoimhin Kelleher, Romelle Donovan, Jordan Henderson, Reiss Nelson

Brighton have dominated the transfer window over the last five years in terms of ins and outs. There have been several money-making profit sales such as Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro - but what about the cheaper buys who stayed, such as Jan Paul Van Hecke, Danny Welbeck and James Milner?

Brighton signings since 2020: Aaron Mooy, Tariq Lamptey, Moises Caicedo, Jakub Modern, Andi Zeqiri, Michal Karbownik, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu, Marc Cucurella, Kacper Kozlowski, Abdallah Sima, Deniz Undav, Kjell Scherpen, Kaoru Mitoma, Jeremy Sarmiento, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Yasin Ayari, Levi Colwill, Joao Pedro, Carlos Baleba, Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Valentin Barco, Mahmoud Dahoud, James Milner, Ansu Fati, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O'Riley, Stefanos Tzimas, Ibrahim Osman, Diego Gomez, Eiran Cashin, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim de Cuyper, Tom Watson, Diego Coppola, Do-young Yoon, Oliver Boscagli

The Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League under Sean Dyche - then promoted back twice under Vincent Kompany and Sean Dyche. Are the best signings the likes of Josh Cullen or Josh Bronwshill? The impressive defensive signings of Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley? Or do James Trafford and Kyle Walker deserve a top-three spot?

Burnley signings since 2020: Josh Brownhill, Dale Stephens, Will Norris, Wout Weghorst, Maxwel Cornet, Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts, Wayne Hennessy, Aaron Lennon, Lyle Foster, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Josh Cullen, Aro Muric, Scott Twice, Hjalmar Ekdal, Luke McNally, Vitinho, Samuel Bastien, Danis Franchi, CJ Egan-Riley, Nathan Tella, Halil Dervisoglu, Jordan Beyer, Ian Maatsen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Michael Obafemi, Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Luca Koleosho, Hannes Delcroix, Nathan Redmond, Lawrence Vigoroux, Han-Noah Massengo, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Mike Tresor, Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, David Datro Fofana, Hannibal Mejbri, Joe Worrall, Andreas Hountondji, Oliver Sonne, Lucas Pires, Josh Lauren, Jaydon Banel, Oluwaseun Adwumi, Vaclav Hladky, Etienne Green,. Shurandy Sambo, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes, Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony, Jeremy Sarmiento, Zian Flemming, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Loum Tchaouna, Quilindschy Hartman, Max Weiss, Florentino Luis, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Martin Dubravka

Take your pick for Chelsea signings. They have spent over £1bn on new players over the last few seasons. Lots of people are calling Moises Caicedo the best midfielder in the Premier League - is he the No 1? Or should that go to Cole Palmer?

Chelsea signings since 2020: Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez, Marcu Bettinelli, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Carney Chukwuemeka , Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Gabriel Slonina, Denis Zakaria, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Deivid Washington, Angelo, Diego Moreira, Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Omari Kellyman, Mike Penders, Aaron Anselmino, Mathis Maougoug, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu, Jadon Sancho, Tosin, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Paez, Facundo Buonanotte

Any one of the Crystal Palace starting line-up from the FA Cup final win over Manchester City probably has a case for the top spot. The Eagles have been building for that moment over the last five years. Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi were the high-profile spine of the team - but what about Dean Henderson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Adam Wharton and cult hero Will Hughes?

Crystal Palace signings since 2020: Cenk Tosun, Eberechi Eze, Alexander Sorloth, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Michy Batshuayi, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Luke Plange, Jacob Montes, Remi Matthews, Conor Gallagher, Cheick Doucoure, Nouirou Ahamada, Chris Richards, Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Dean Henderson, Daniel Munoz, Rob Holding, Jefferson Lerma, Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix, Chadi Riad, Ismaila Sarr, Romain Esse, Daichi Kamada, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Matt Turner, Yeremy Pino, Jaydee Canvot, Borna Sosa, Walter Benitez

Everton have been on some journey over the last five years - from challenging near the top of the table under Carlo Ancelotti to relegation battles - via some points deductions. Is their best signing from the Ancelotti era with James Rodriguez? What about defensive stalwarts Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski or Vitalii Mykolenko? Have Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish already done enough to make the top three, and what about the underrated James Garner?

Everton signings since 2020: Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben Godfrey, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Niels Nkounkou, James Rodriguez, Robin Olsen, Josh King, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Demarai Gray, Dele Alli, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Longergan, Salomon Rondon, Anwar El Ghazi, Donny van de Beek, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, Neal Maupay, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Jake O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom, Asmir Begovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Orel Mangala, Armando Broja, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Adam Aznou, Mark Travers, Merlin Rohl, Jack Grealish

Fulham have been up and down the divisions since 2020. Do some of their Championship heroes such as Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete deserve a spot in the top three? Where do the likes of Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha and Alex Iwobi fit?

Fulham signings since 2020: Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Michael Hector, Jordan Archer, Terence Kongolo, Anthony Knockheart, Harrison Reed, Kenny Tete, Ola Aina, Mario Lemina, Antonee Robinson, Ademola Lookman, Tosin, Joachim Andersen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alphonse Areola, Josh Maja, Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, Paulo Gazzaniga, Domingos Quina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neco Williams, Joao Palhinha, Issap Diop, Saka Lukic, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu, Carlos Vinicius, Bernd Leno, Willian, Dan James, Shane Duffy, Cedric Soares, Manor Solomon, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Raul Jimenez, Armando Broja, Steven Benda, Adama Traore, Fode Ballo-Toure, Emile Smith Rowe, Joachim Andersen, Sander Berge, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Reiss Nelson, Kevin, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Benjamin Lecomte, Samuel Chukwueze

Like Fulham, Leeds have been up and down the top two divisions quite a lot in the last five years. They signed a future Ballon d'Or contender in Raphinha, does he get the No 1 spot? Do Rodrigo, Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu or Joe Rodon get close?

Leeds signings since 2020: Ivan Poveda, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Helder Costa, Robin Koch, Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt, Dan James, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Kristoffer Klaesson, Leo Hjelde, Georginio Rutter, Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Willy Gnonto, Weston McKennie, Joel Robles, Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Jaidon Anthony, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Isaac Schmidt, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon, Anton Stach, Noah Okafor, Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

This is an interesting one: as Liverpool have not invested massively until the summer just gone. Nine Liverpool signings played big roles in helping them win the title last season - but should the likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike make the top three?

Liverpool signings since 2020: Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies, Marcelo Pitaluga, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Fabio Carvalho, Arthur Melo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Federico Chiesa, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni

I mean, No 1 is just Erling Haaland, isn't it?

Man City signings since 2020: Slobodan Tedic, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres, Nahuel Bustos, Diego Rosa, Yan Couto, Issa Kabore, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Scott Carson, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Maximo Perrone, Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, Claudio Echeverri, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Savinho, Juma Bag, Ilkay Gundogan, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, James Trafford, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sverre Nypan, Marcus Bettinelli

Now THIS is interesting! Man Utd's transfer policy under multiple managers has been criticised heavily. Remember, you HAVE to pick three players.

The big question: does Cristiano Ronaldo make your top three?

Man Utd signings since 2020: Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Heaton, Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst, Martin Dubravka, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Jack Butland, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, Diego Leon, Chido Obi Martin

Newcastle underwent their Saudi takeover in the last five years - does any post-2020 signing from the Mike Ashley era make the top three? Callum Wilson seems most likely out of that crop. And post-takeover, you have Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and a certain Swedish striker to choose from...

Newcastle signings since 2020: Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro. Nabil Bentaleb, Jetro Willems, Andy Carroll, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Mark Gillespie, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Joe Willock, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Harrison Ashby, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh, Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Will Osula, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale, Antonito Cordero

It's fair to say Nottingham Forest have been busy over the last five years. You have lots of signing options to choose from!

Nottingham Forest signings since 2020: Nuno Da Costa, Gaetan Bong, Harry Arter, Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna, Cafu, Nikolas Ioannou, Fouad Bachirou, Glenn Murray, Lyle Taylor, Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Miguel Anguel Guerrero, Luke Freeman, Anthony Knockheart, Cyrus Christie, Filip Krovinovic, James Garner, Abdoulaye Diallo, Braian Ojeda, Sam Surridge, Jonathan Panzo, Mohamed Drager, Richie Laryea, Xande Silva, Ethan Horvath, Rodrigo Ely, Steve Cook, Philip Zinckernagel, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Max Lowe, Djed Spence, Keinan Davis, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Danilo, Neco Williams, Emmanuel Dennis, Moussa Niakhate, Orel Mangala, Guilian Biancone, Lewis O'Brien, Omar Richards, Remo Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey, Renan Lodi, Chris Wood, Uj-jo Hwang, Willy Bolly, Harry Toffolo, Felipe, Josh Bowler, Brandon Aguilera, Andre Ayew, Wayne Hennessey, Jesse Lingard, Gustavo Scarpa, Cheikou Kouyate, Adnan Kanuric, Keylor Navas, Loic Bade, Dean Henderson, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, Anthony Elanga, Andrew Omobamidele, Murllo, Matt Turner, Nicolas Dominguez, Matz Sels, Odysseas Vlachodomis, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nuno Tavares, Gio Reyna, Ola Aina, Divock Origi, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrey Santos, Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic, Ramon Sosa, Morato, David Carmo, Jota Silva, Marko Stamenic, Carlos Miguel, Eric da Silva Moreira, Alex Moreno, Tyler Bindon, Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye, Dilane Bakwa, Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee, Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, John Victor, Cuiabano, Douglas Luiz, Angus Gunns, Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Black Cats started the 2020s in League One and now they're in the top flight, via plenty of new faces. The likes of Trai Hume, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda have been excellent signings for small fees - but is the best one already Granit Xhaka?

Sunderland signings since 2020: Kyle Lafferty, Bailey Wright, Josh Scowen, Declan John, Antoine Semenyo, Ross Stewart, Josh Hawkes, Arbernit Xhemajli, Danny Graham, Bailey Wright, Aiden O'Brien, Morgan Feeney, Remi Matthews, Jake Vokins, Dion Sanderson, Jordan Jones, Trai Hume, Jermain Defoe, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Nathan Broadhead, Frederik Alves, Dennis Cirkin, NIall Huggins, Leon Dajaku, Callum Doyle, Jay Matete, Danny Batth, Dan Ballard, Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Bah, Leon Dajaku, Aji Alese, Amad Diallo, Pierre Ekwah, Edouard Michut, Ellis Simms, Alex Bass, Joe Anderson, Joe Gelhardt, Isaac Lihadji, Nazariy Rusyn, Jenson Seelt, Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, Jobe Bellingham, Timothee Pembele, Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Adli Aouchiche, Mason Burstow, Nathan Bishop, Callum Styles, Wilson Isidor, Milan Aleksic, Ahmed Abdullahi, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore, Alan Browne, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Enzo Le Fee, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham, Salis Abdul Samed, Aaron Connolly, Habib Diarra, Simon Adnigra, Chemsdine Tabli, Brian Brobbey, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Robin Roefs, Bertrand Traore, Reinildo Mandava, Arthur Masuaku, Marc Guiu, Lutsharel Geertuida

Who do you give Spurs' best signing to - the player who scored the winner in a European final? Any of the current centre-back options?

Spurs signings since 2020: Steven Bergwijn, Gedson Fernandes, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Pedro Porro, Arnaut Danjuma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips, Manor Solomon, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Antonin Kinsky, Mathys Tel, Min-hyeok Yang, Kevin Danso, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai, Joao Palhinha, Randal Kolo Muani

Like other teams, the Hammers have signed a lot of cult heroes after their Europa Conference League success, but who will be No 1?

West Ham signings since 2020: Jarrod Bowen, Darren Randolph, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Vladimir Coufal, Jesse Lingard, Frederik Alves, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alex Kral, Alphonse Areola, Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet, Emerson, Danny Ings, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips, Andy Irving, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wes Foderingham, Guido Rodriguez, Evan Ferguson, Jean-Clair Todibo, Mohamadou Kante, Carlos Soler, Mateus Fernandes, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Mads Hermansen, Soungoutou Magassa, Kyle Walker-Peters, Callum Wilson, Igor Julio

Wolves have made plenty of big-money buys and sales - but who has been the most important in terms of preserving their Premier League status?

Wolves signings since 2020: Daniel Podence, Leonardo Campana, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo, Ki-Jana Hoever, Willian Jose, Marcal, Toti, Matija Sarkic, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Vitinha, Jose Sa, Francisco Trincao, Yerson Mosquera, Chiquinho, Bendeguz Bolla, Sang-bing Jeong, Hayao Kawabe, Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes, Nathan Collins, Joao Gomes, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson, Boubacar Traore, Dan Bentley, Matheus Cunha, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santi Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty, Tom King, Noha Lemina, Tommy Doyle, Andre, Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi, Rodrigo Gomes, Nasser Djiga, Sam Johnstone, Pedro Lima, Bastien Meupiyou, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Carlos Forbs, Tolu Arokodare, Fer Lopez, Ladislav Krejci, Jhon Arias, Jackson Tchatchoua, David Moller Wolfe