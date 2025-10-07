Watford: Paulo Pezzolano set to be sacked as head coach after five months in charge of Championship club
Pezzolano was appointed Watford head coach on May 13, replacing Tom Cleverley, who was sacked seven days earlier; the Uruguayan has taken charge of the Hornets for just 10 competitive games, of which he has won three
Tuesday 7 October 2025 11:57, UK
Watford are set to sack head coach Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge.
Crunch talks are being held on Tuesday with the club hierarchy expected to part ways with the 42-year-old.
Pezzolano was appointed by the Hornets on May 13, replacing Tom Cleverley, who was sacked seven days earlier.
Sky Sports News understands Javi Gracia, who was previously in charge for 66 games at Watford between January 2018 and September 2019, is the number one target to replace Pezzolano.
The Uruguayan has had a mixed start in the Championship this season, after being backed heavily in the transfer market.
Pezzolano has taken charge of just 10 competitive games in all competitions.
Watford had taken just five points from the first six Sky Bet Championship games, but they have taken seven points from the last three and moved to within three points of the play-off places.
On Saturday October 4, Pezzolano's side came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1.
Pezzolano's reign could become the third-shortest in Watford's history, behind only Oscar Garcia (four games, September 2014) and Billy McKinlay (two games, September to October 2014).