Marc Guehi transfer news: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have advantage in race for Crystal Palace captain

Crystal Palace’s short-term transfer plans will largely be dictated by what happens to their captain Marc Guehi, Sky Sports understands.

The January transfer window represents the last opportunity for Palace to cash in on the central defender with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Palace would be willing to listen to serious offers for Guehi and are preparing for his seeming inevitable departure either in January or at the end of the season.

Guehi appeared set to sign for Liverpool in the summer, but the deal was dramatically called off on Deadline Day as Palace were unable to secure a suitable replacement.

The defender is free to talk with European clubs in January, but will be unable to agree a move to another Premier League until his contract expires.

'Big clubs queuing up'

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam on the Transfer Show:

"There is still a chance that Palace persuade him to stay. They did it with Michael Olise, why can't they do it with Marc Guehi? But, it's fair to say he won't be short of offers. In fact, they are all queuing up now, speaking with his representatives to see what a deal could look like.

"He's a a captain, he's a leader, he's proven he can win silverware. He will probably be a key member of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad in the summer. And he's at the right age where he is not yet at his peak as a central defender.

"In terms of his position, he will be thinking of one thing and one thing only: Crystal Palace. He won't be thinking about a move in January. He'll be thinking, if 'I play well from now until May, I will get huge money, a huge club and a huge opportunity to play at the highest level.'"

'Real Madrid and Barcelona have advantage for Guehi'

Image: Marc Guehi is free to talk to European clubs in January

Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol on the Transfer Show:

"If I had to put money on it, I would say he's going to end up next summer playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"Those clubs now have an advantage because they can sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January, which Premier League clubs obviously can't do.

"Premier League clubs could make Crystal Palace a big offer for him in January. But how big would it be considering he's going to be a free agent in the summer?

"Speaking to some people at other Premier League clubs, they're telling me is the feeling is that Real Madrid and Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him, and they definitely will have the advantage."

Guehi 'in a better position' after Liverpool move fell through

Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew on the Transfer Show:

"The bottom line is what we have here is an outstanding individual as a footballer and as a personality, and every club will want him.

"Marc has ended up, in my view, in a better position, than if he'd have moved to Liverpool. He's now perhaps even still got Liverpool. So who knows? He's in a great position.

"I know he's a real family person and I know his father is very influential and I think between them the decision will be made."

Will Glasner stay if Palace qualify for Champions League?

Alan Pardew on the Transfer Show:

"[Glasner's] done it in Germany he's done it here with Crystal Palace.

"He will be courted and I suspect he will keep a dignified, neutral position and see what happens in the summer.

"[Glasner] is definitely the highest level [in terms of clubs he could join]."