Ruben Amorim has Man Utd squad's support as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes patient approach with head coach

The Manchester United squad are behind Ruben Amorim and his philosophy despite an up and down start to the season, Sky Sports News understands.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the minority owner at United, has said he wants to give his first managerial appointment at Old Trafford three years to prove himself as a "great coach" and that patience extends to the players.

United's director of football Jason Wilcox has canvassed the opinion of some of the United players - as he would in normal conversations around the training ground - and the consensus is that the squad are happy with Amorim.

Of course, there is empathy and understanding that perhaps the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, for example, may not be fully content with the lack of game time they have had so far this season.

But, for the most part, it seems clear, as of now, that the Portuguese has the backing of the group - some of whom, most notably Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount, have said so publicly in recent interviews.

United have had a strange, rollercoaster start to the season and despite them being 10th in the Premier League table after seven games, they are just three points behind their neighbours Manchester City in fifth.

Ultimately, this is a United side that is suffering from scars from a mentally tough previous season - finishing 15th as well as losing a European final. They have lost a lot of games as well, 21 of Ruben Amorim's 50 in charge.

But despite disappointing losses and performances to the likes of Grimsby and Brentford, there is still a feeling of optimism inside the walls of Carrington.

A source has told Sky Sports News that this is the most united the club has felt behind a manager during a tough period at the club.

United feel, despite some of the poor results, that their data and metrics show that this side are improving. The eye test suggests that they are as well, looking at the performance against Arsenal, and first halves against Burnley and Sunderland.

The Sunderland performance demonstrated flexibility from Amorim, something he has been accused of lacking. The team defended in a 4-4-2 and attacked in a 3-4-3.

They look like they have a potential emerging No 1 in Senne Lammens. Benjamin Sesko had by far his best game for United so far, his pressing and ability to bring others into play were particularly impressive.

Casemiro exit could open door to midfield signing

United's ultimate aim for this season is a return to European football. Whether that is the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League - we will have to wait and see where this team can end up, but the reality is this team is still being rebuilt.

The next run of fixtures will give all watching a better indication of what will be possible this season - with away trips to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham and just the one home fixture to Brighton before the next break - no matter how the results go, we will learn a lot.

The £200m new look front line of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha all look back to match fitness, as well as Mount, who scored a lovely goal against Sunderland before the break.

If United can rescue a positive season from a rollercoaster start, there is room for optimism next summer in what could be an intriguing transfer window for United.

With big contracts set to expire, there will have to be decisions made on the likes of Harry Maguire and Casemiro.

There is a realistic prospect that the Brazilian's contract won't be renewed next summer and his three-year stay at United could come to an end.

If that does happen, the freed-up space on the wage bill would represent an opportunity for United to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

A midfielder remains a key area for United to strengthen next summer and although they have been long-term admirers of Brighton's Carlos Baleba, he is just one of a number of players they have looked at in the position.

Man Utd's plans to revamp academy facilities

After a £50m redevelopment of the men's first-team training facility completed in the summer, United's next aim at Carrington is to upgrade their academy facilities.

Sky Sports News understands the club intends to do one of the following: build a new academy building, or redevelop their existing facilities.

United have gone through change at their academy leadership level - with new academy director Stephen Torpey succeeding Nick Cox, who has joined Everton as technical director.

With Torpey's recent arrival, United, led by director of football Wilcox, are keen to accelerate plans to rebuild the academy in the hope the facilities will match some of the best in the world.

United decided not to develop the academy facilities at the same time as the men's first team as it would have been too disruptive on site, but having invested in both the men's and women's facilities in recent years, their next focus is the academy.

Meanwhile, United's head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko will also be leaving the club. Sky Sports News understands the departure is amicable as Fedorenko explores other opportunities.

United have some exciting emerging talents such as 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, who has been starring for Darren Fletcher's U18 side.

Closer to the first team, U21 attacking midfielder Shea Lacey was seen training with the England first team during this international break.