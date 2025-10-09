A former Arsenal youngster, a Man Utd loanee & a boyhood Liverpool fan | Five EFL stories ahead of the midweek matches

Cozier-Duberry: Leaving Arsenal was tough as a fan, but it was the right step for my career

Amario Cozier-Duberry only turned 20 in May, but he has already had quite the adventure in football.

The boyhood Arsenal fan achieved his dream when he signed for the club as a 14-year-old, before moving to Brighton in 2024. Since then, he has had loan spells in the Championship at Blackburn last season, and is currently impressing on loan at Bolton in League One.

"My football journey has moved quite quickly," he tells Sky Sports. "I joined the academy at under-15 level, worked my way through the under-16s, 18s, and 21s, then left to join Brighton for what I felt was a better pathway for me.

"My time at Arsenal was amazing. The facilities, the coaching, and the environment were all top level. Being part of such a famous academy was a privilege, and I learned a lot from my time there.

"As a kid, I was always outside playing football. I watched games too, especially Arsenal matches, and my brothers used to take me to see them. But mostly, I just loved being out there with a ball at my feet.

"Growing up, my heroes were all Arsenal players. I loved watching the team play and always tried to learn from them."

Cozier-Duberry also got to spend some time around Bukayo Saka, a player he calls an inspiration, before choosing a move to Brighton to increase his chances of breaking into the first team.

"Saka was definitely someone I looked up to," he says. "We play in similar areas of the pitch, and he's such a good example, both as a player and as a person.

"I was lucky enough to be around him and see how he trained every day. That motivated me to keep improving my own game.

"Leaving Arsenal was a tough decision because I'm an Arsenal fan. It was hard to walk away, but I saw an opportunity at Brighton that felt right for my career. Once I made that decision, I didn't look back."

Dan Gore: My Old Trafford debut was a surreal moment

Speaking of boyhood fans... Dan Gore is a Manchester United academy graduate currently on loan at Rotherham United in League One.

Back in 2023, aged 19, he got the chance to make his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace.

"I'm from Manchester so it's what dreams are made of," he tells Sky Sports. "My dad and my granddad used to take me to games at Old Trafford a lot when I was a kid. It was a surreal moment for me when I made my debut. I couldn't ask for any more.

"It was a bit mad. You don't really take in the moment. Once you're on the pitch, you're just playing like you have since you were a little kid. The crowd didn't bother me. It just felt right. Then after, when you go home with your family, you take it in and realise you've just made your debut for Man United.

"Obviously, anyone who's grown up in Manchester and supports United dreams of playing for Man United. But things happen in football. You don't know where you might end up. Anything can happen. So I just take it as it comes, really."

Gore also played a few minutes in the Premier League for United and got to go ona pre-season tour with the club to the USA. But since then, has seen the early part of his career blighted by injury. A loan to Port Vale in January 2024 saw him injured on his debut, and he suffered a similar fate with Rotherham while on loan last season.

Now 21, he is enjoying a regular run with Rotherham in League One and is keen to kick on.

"It's been difficult," Gore admits. "When you want to be playing and you can't, and then when you get back and have another setback, and I've had that a few times, it can be tough. But I've got a good family around me and good friends who have helped me get through it."

Corey Addai: A tale of two play-off controversies

There aren't many players in the EFL who have experienced more drama in the play-offs in the past few years than Stockport goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Back in 2024, he was in goal for Crawley Town as they beat Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final.

But it could have been very different. With just a goal in the game after the break at Wembley, Addai was deemed to have fouled Christopher Long and a penalty was awarded. However, after a VAR check it was correctly overturned.

But VAR is only in use in the finals of the play-offs. Last season, Addai had moved on to Stockport and was in action as they conceded an opening goal in the semi-final to Leyton Orient's Charlie Kelman. And to say he would was offside would have been an understatement. Orient would go on to win the tie on penalties in the second leg.

"When I was at Crawley, I benefited from VAR in a big moment, so I've experienced both sides," Addai he tells Sky Sports. "It's a great tool when used properly, but since it's not part of our league, we rely on referees to make the right calls. Most of the time they do, but sometimes decisions go against you.

"Even so, we created enough chances in that semi-final to win the game. You just have to take the positives, learn from it, and move forward."

Addai adds: "Everyone knows about the goal against Leyton Orient. It was offside, and we were unfortunate to come out on the wrong end of it. You can't change the past, though. The focus now is on getting back to work, performing well every day, and turning performances into results this season."

Stephen Duke-McKenna: The boyhood Liverpool fan who scored a pen against Everton

Stephen Duke-McKenna is, in many ways, shaped as a player by his upbringing in Liverpool.

"My heroes were Steven Gerrard and Ronaldinho," the Harrogate Town winger tells Sky Sports. "Two players who inspired me for their leadership and flair. I was always out with a ball, playing one-on-ones on my street or testing myself against older players.

"As I got older, I started watching more football to learn the tactical side of the game, which helped me develop a deeper understanding and improve my decision-making.

"Playing against older players taught me a lot. They were stronger, so I had to outthink them. Use body movement and awareness to stay in control. That environment helped me develop toughness and that 'never give up' attitude.

"Watching players like Ronaldinho, Neymar and others who brought joy and creativity to the game made me want to be that type of player. Someone who excites fans and makes a difference on the pitch."

As a Liverpool fan, the highlight of Duke-McKenna's domestic career so far was scoring a penalty for QPR in a Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Everton back in 2021.

"It meant a lot," he says. "Growing up, half my family were Reds and half were Blues, so it was a funny one. The Everton fans said it was the first and last time they'd ever celebrate against their team! I remember feeling calm before taking it, no nerves at all, I just knew it was going in. It was a great moment for me."

Adebola Oluwo and an educational, unconventional path to the EFL

Every footballer's journey is different, and Adebola Oluwo certainly took a unique one into the EFL - where he now plays as a centre-back for Salford City.

He had a spell at Bromley in his youth days, back when the club was a non-league outfit, but chose to go to university at 18 to study economics.

"My path has been a bit unconventional," Oluwo tells Sky Sports. "Before university, I played for Bromley Under-18s and then stopped football when I went to the University of Kent to study economics.

"At that point, being a professional footballer was not really on my radar. In my first year, I did not play football at all. In my second year, I joined Tower Hamlets, who were in step seven or eight. Then in my final year, I went to Fisher, who were in step six or seven.

"I played football because I enjoyed it. Education took priority because it seemed like the path that made the most sense."

Things then got slightly more serious for Oluwo, now 26, when he moved to Chelmsford City in the National League South in 2020.

"After university, the plan was to get a graduate job, but an opportunity came up for a trial at Chelmsford City because they needed a left-footed centre-back.

"I discussed it with my family and decided to take the risk. I went, did well, and they offered me a contract. I spent three seasons there before being noticed by Barnet."

That move signalled his switch to the National League and the professional game. Last season, they won the title and promotion, and he caught the attention of Salford City in League Two. He is thriving, and even won Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month in August.

"It is a bit of a step up," he says. "The intensity and quality are higher, and it takes some getting used to, but with each game I am acclimatising bit by bit.

"But it feels amazing to be here. "It is about finding the balance between taking it all in and not letting your head get lost in the clouds. I try to stay focused week in, week out, while appreciating how far I have come."

