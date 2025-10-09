Thomas Tuchel calls England fans 'silent' in Wales win and wants 'energy' from Three Lions support

Thomas Tuchel called England's support "silent" and said he could only hear Wales fans for much of the Three Lions' 3-0 win at Wembley on Thursday night.

The 7,000-strong travelling support made themselves known in the English capital in England's first game at Wembley since March, even as the hosts plundered three goals inside the opening 20 minutes, adding to the five they scored in Serbia in their last game.

There were large pockets of empty seats around the national stadium but it was those who were in attendance who bore the ire of the Three Lions boss, despite fostering such goodwill with the manner of recent performances after a shaky start in the top job.

He told ITV Sport: "We could have been 5-0 up at half-time. We couldn't score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win.

"Yes [we expected more from the fans]. What more can you give in 20 minutes? We didn't let them escape. If you hear just Wales fans for half an hour, it's sad because the team deserved more support today."

Morgan Rogers scored one and made another in England's victory

Later in his post-match press conference, Tuchel defended his comments and pointed to previous praise of England's support.

"I have said the support in Serbia was absolutely fantastic," he said. "I said it and I meant it. I love English football fans and support they give. The atmosphere did not match the performance on the field today.

"We will have top support in Latvia, we had excellent support in Serbia. But today we were 3-0 up after 20 minutes, we had ball win after ball win and I felt, 'why is the roof still on the stadium?' It could have helped us in some moments in the second half."

Bellamy: We got our backsides kicked!

Beaten Wales boss Craig Bellamy admitted his side hade to suffer "a lot of pain" after falling three goals behind so early on, but said it would not affect their preparations for Monday's crunch World Cup qualifying game with Belgium - which will play a significant part in who qualifies for next summer's finals.

He said: "The first 20 minutes were tough. It's a very difficult place to come without starting the way we did. Made it very difficult for ourselves. Their intensity, physicality, they were able to push through that as well.

"We had to suffer a lot of pain. Monday is a different game. We'll learn from this. We don't want this feeling again.

"[Is it] damaging? You don't go anywhere being damaged. I've never been damaged by a football match. When you get your a*** kicked you learn the most. And I got my a*** kicked!"

Bellamy was disappointed with the manner of Wales' defending in that opening onslaught and said it would make the difference between them being a good side or not when facing quality opposition.

Wales' 7,000-strong travelling support never stopped singing at Wembley

"If we don't work as a unit, shift our backline, push up, wait for triggers, start making it up because we're stressed, we become an ordinary team," he said.

"Opposition quality can do that to you as well but we have to remember what makes us a good team. That's the learning bit.

"It's not the first time. We were 3-0 down to Belgium early. Of course Belgium and England are at the top table. We're not at that top table.

"These teams will stress you because they have the quality to do so. To give ourselves a big chance we have to stick to what we do. That's why these games are so beneficial."

Keane: Wales like 'lower-league side' before half-time

Wales had hoped to use the friendly at Wembley to build momentum before next Monday's World Cup qualifier against Belgium, but sloppy defending from Craig Bellamy's side allowed England to race into a 2-0 lead after 11 minutes.

Those goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins settled England and shellshocked Wales before Bukayo Saka curled a stunning third into the top corner to put the game out of sight with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Sky Sports pundit Keane, speaking at half-time, told ITV: "It's like [Wales] are a lower league team that has gone to play a Premier League team in the FA Cup. They just can't compete."

He added: "They had a poor start and never recovered. England have dominated in every aspect. They are shellshocked."