Frank Lampard's Coventry City flying at the top of the Championship: 'At the moment they look unstoppable'

Coventry City are the only unbeaten team left in the top four leagues in England and look imperious at the top of the Championship table.

Frank Lampard's side have scored 27 goals this season, which is at least 12 more than any other in the second tier. They also look rock solid at the back, with only two sides in the league conceding more than their total of seven.

There were four draws in their opening six games, but in the last three before the international break they put three past Birmingham, four past Millwall and five past Sheffield Wednesday.

Beaten in last season's play-off semi-finals, the Sky Blues are looking like automatic-promotion contenders in the early stages of this campaign.

'They've started the season like a house on fire'

"The amount of goals they've scored, and the type of goals they're scoring, really stand out," former Huddersfield, Stoke and Middlesbrough defender Tommy Smith told the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast. "One key thing for me is the different players contributing. It's one thing to score goals, but to share them around so well, like they are doing, is impressive.

Look at the goal scorers: Haji Wright's got eight already, Victor Torp's got five, and others are chipping in too. The attacking talent they've got and the variety they can use is remarkable. You think of Simms, Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante - they've got options everywhere.

"They've started the season like a house on fire. They're putting teams to bed with fours and fives, and that's a great sign. Frank Lampard and every Coventry fan will be hoping that continues."

'Continuity key from last season's momentum'

Lampard took over Coventry when they were in 17th place nearly a year ago, and led them to a top-six finish. In the play-offs they were edged out in the semi-finals by a last-minute Sunderland goal.

Rather than rest on their laurels, they have kicked on again with a squad very similar to last season's campaign.

Coventry's unbeaten Championship start Hull (h): 0-0 🤝

Derby (a): 5-3 ✅

QPR (h): 7-1 ✅

Oxford (a): 2-2 🤝

Norwich (h): 1-1 🤝

Leicester (a): 0-0 🤝

Birmingham (h): 3-0 ✅

Millwall (a): 4-0 ✅

Sheff Wed (a): 5-0 ✅

"I was there at the Sunderland game in the playoff semi-final when they were hit late on, and how they've recovered from that is incredible," Gary Weaver said. "They were strong at the end of last season and unlucky to lose that tie, so really, they've just carried on from where they left off, and even improved.

"The fact that they haven't brought too many players in adds to the continuity. Supporters always want new signings, but keeping the core group together helps. Frank was desperate to make sure Coventry made a quick start this season because they've struggled with that in recent years.

"They've got almost the same squad apart from three or four players. He wants more depth, sure, but this group knows exactly what Frank wants.

"When you look at the underlying numbers, they're top there as well. It's not a freak occurrence that they're leading the table. They're scoring plenty, and now they've tightened up defensively too, which is huge.

"Right now, Coventry are the best team in the Championship, and both the data and the eye test back that up.

'At the moment they look unstoppable'

"Over those two legs, I thought Coventry deserved to go through," Smith added. "Sunderland did what they had to do, but from a footballing point of view, Coventry probably edged it.

"They've been slow starters in previous Championship seasons, but this year they've been the complete opposite. They're absolutely flying.

"And just to touch on continuity again, it's so important. For Frank to reflect on last season, recognise the positives and weaknesses, and then have a full pre-season - it was always going to bode well. They're now seeing the benefits of that.

"The key now is to keep it going. That's the question everyone's asking. We're only nine games into the season, and while they're demolishing teams right now, it's unlikely they can keep that pace for a full 46-game season.

"The question is when, or if, that run will stop. But at the moment, Coventry look unstoppable."