World Cup qualification in Wales' hands as Belgium visit, but don't get too carried away yet - reporter notebook

How quickly an atmosphere, mood and hope can change.

It is said a week is a long time in politics, but in football perhaps days are a lifetime.

Last Thursday, despite the noise made by the 7,000 Wales fans inside Wembley, many were left a little shellshocked by England's 20-minute dismantling of Craig Bellamy's side. Thomas Tuchel's England were brutal, efficient and just too good. As Bellamy reflected post-match: "I got my ass kicked tonight."

But - and don't we just love a 'but' - football has thrown up a result that means the England defeat has to be cast aside. North Macedonia's unexpected 0-0 draw in Belgium on Friday night means automatic World Cup qualification automatically is very much on. Wales' destiny as to whether they win Group J in a month's time is in their hands.

It has been a three-way tussle between Wales, Belgium and North Macedonia throughout this campaign, but if Wales win their remaining three games they will top Group J and qualify for the World Cup next summer.

If Wales can beat Belgium at home in Cardiff on Monday night and then win away at Liechtenstein at home to North Macedonia in November, the job is done.

Football is never simple, but had Wales been presented with this scenario at the start of the campaign then they would have snapped that up.

Bellamy: There will be a twist

Image: 'Expect the unexpected', Craig Bellamy has warned

Very early in the campaign Bellamy said there would be unexpected results, points dropped, big moments that alter things. He's been spot on. Just how important will Wales' late, late equaliser away in North Macedonia in the first game prove to be? Just how will North Macedonia's dogged performances affect the final standings in the group?

There's almost no point applying odds. Chaos theory may ensue! "Expect the unexpected," Bellamy said with a little wry smile. "One game at a time, I keep on saying this."

How to contain and beat Belgium?

Image: Belgium's Jeremy Doku is likely to face Wales in Cardiff

This is not an easy proposition.

Belgium are what Bellamy regards as a top, elite team. One he aspires to be like. For some quirky reason Wales and Belgium have recent history where big qualification games have been epic encounters.

In 2015, there was a Gareth Bale-inspired victory in Cardiff during a European Championship qualification campaign. A year later, a rampant Welsh side ripped Belgium apart at Euro 2016 at the quarter-final stage, while over the last decade there have been some very useful draws.

Then, just last June, a truly bonkers game in Brussels saw Jeremy Doku run rings around Wales which put Belgium 3-0 up in 27 minutes - only for Wales to level the game at 3-3. It could have gone either way, but a certain Kevin de Bruyne popped up with minutes to go to settle to match.

Image: Kieffer Moore looks dejected during Wales' defeat to England at Wembley

Wales will have to be on top form. Bellamy's instructions will need to be carried out precisely. He demands intensity (which was very much missing against England) and because of that he wants quick thinking from his side; realise the trigger, act and do so fast with intensity by not allowing the opposition time and space on the ball. Energy in bucket loads will be required by Wales.

Belgium have tremendous quality. Bellamy's description of Doku is worth repeating: "He'd go past you in a phone box, you wouldn't even realise…".

Wales will have to find a way to frustrate and keep Doku away from areas of influence as best they can while not losing their shape. The task in front of Wales, even with their raucous Red Wall cheering them on and on, is a huge one. Much will rest on the defensive organisation, reading of the game and calmness of Leeds pair Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu under the watchful gaze of Tottenham's Ben Davies.

But Wales still have to test Belgium offensively. To do that, the intensity and high press Bellamy desires must be in evidence. It brings out the best in their Premier League cohort - from Neco Williams as a rampaging wing-back, the subtle skills of David Brooks, Harry Wilson's ability to appear in the pocket, to Brennan Johnson's ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Thomas Tuchel's lesson

"Sometimes I don't mind losing". I'm not sure Bellamy necessarily meant that after Wales' defeat to England, but his point was the learnings from defeat can be beneficial long-term.

The defeat at Wembley gives Bellamy and his staff a stack of information to show players how not to do things - negatives that can become positives. As Davies succinctly put it: "They gave us a kick up the backside."

The coach journey from London back to Cardiff was quiet, but not for too much longer after that. The game was reviewed; heads were lifted and the preparation for Belgium began. Football is never predictable, just ask Craig Bellamy.