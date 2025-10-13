Kieran McKenna interview: Ipswich boss on finally beating Norwich and Blackburn abandonment

Kieran McKenna knows what it means to have finally ended Ipswich's torrid recent record against Norwich City.

It had been 16 long years since Ipswich last beat their rivals. And it was just what was needed after a mixed start to their return to the Championship.

"It's something that's been hanging over them for a while, so to see that outpouring of joy and relief was brilliant," Ipswich boss McKenna tells Sky Sports.

"It was also great for the players. for some, it was their first big experience of a huge game at Portman Road and getting that win.

All change at Ipswich Leif Davis, George Hirst and Jack Taylor are the only three first-team regulars remaining from Ipswich's promotion-winning side to have have featured this season.

"It gave everyone a real boost. There's a bounce in everyone's step now, even with the international break. It's one of those results that brings the whole club together.

"It's three important points like any other, but it's special for the supporters. They know the history of the rivalry and what it means. Even with our success over the past couple of years, that record was always something others could hold over us.

"It's not going to define our season, but it's something off the supporters' backs. We can now focus on the tough fixtures ahead and keep building the season we want."

'We're working hard to build another team the fans can be proud of'

Ipswich started the season as strong favourites for the title and promotion, but it hasn't quite worked out that way. They are currently sat on 13 points after eight games, ninth in the table, albeit having played a game less than most others in the league - more on that a little later.

McKenna is keen to impress the fact that there has been a lot of upheaval at the club since their promotion in 2024, and he is dealing with virtually a new group.

Only Leif Davis remained from the starting XI in last Sunday's East Anglia derby from the last time they faced Norwich in April last year.

"It's been a big change," McKenna says. "Any time you get a promotion, the team changes a fair bit, and when you get back-to-back promotions, that change becomes even bigger. Coming down from the Premier League after that, with the movement already in the squad, meant there was always going to be more change.

"It feels like a new group, with many players experiencing this level together for the first time. That's exciting in many ways.

"There was a fantastic team built here over the past few years, and now we're working hard to build another Ipswich team that the fans can be proud of. It's not straightforward, but it's an exciting process.

"The Championship is such a competitive division. There are no easy games and the margins between teams are small. No one gives you anything for free, especially in our situation. It takes time to adapt to that again, but I feel we're starting to get there, as a club, as a staff, and as a group of players. We've taken good steps, but there's still a lot to do."

'It was the only fair decision'

As already mentioned, Ipswich are a game behind most others in the league after the abandonment of their fixture at Blackburn last month.

McKenna's side were trailing 1-0 with 10 players after 79 minutes when the game at Ewood Park was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

Eventually, it was ruled the game should be replayed in full - and will now take place on Tuesday December 2 - despite Blackburn wanting the three points awarded to them.

Despite the controversy, McKenna believes it was the only decision that could or should have been reached.

"It was a strange day," he says. "We tried to stay dignified and let things play out. The pitch was incredibly wet. It was playable in the first half but not in the second. The game was rightly stopped, albeit very late.

"It was the only fair decision. We don't get any points for it, but we'll go back there later in the season and try to win in fair conditions. We've not overthought it. We've just moved on and focused on our other games."

'Boro game one to look forward to'

Their next game is a trip to Middlesbrough - live on Sky Sports on Friday night - and it will be a challenging one against a side who are yet to lose at home this season.

Ipswich eye back-to-back at Boro Ipswich Town could win successive league games at Middlesbrough for the first time, after winning 2-0 on their last league visit in December 2023.

"It's one to look forward to," McKenna says. "Friday night games always bring extra excitement, but it's also a tough challenge after international duty. Players are only back on Wednesday or Thursday, so preparation time is short.

"Middlesbrough have started well and have real strengths, but we're coming off a good performance ourselves. We'll regroup quickly and go there aiming to deliver another strong display."