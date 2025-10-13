Chelsea's latest era of Women's Super League dominance analysed as Melvine Malard offers Man Utd hope of keeping pace

Sky Sports columnist Laura Hunter analyses the big talking points from the latest Women's Super League matches, bringing you closer to the key stories at the heart of the women's game. This week:

Chelsea's set-piece prowess analysed

How Walsh epitomises dominance

Malard helping drive Man Utd ambition

Chelsea embrace long throw phenomenon

Long throws have made a comeback. It's a shift that has been seen in the Premier League and now making an appearance in the Women's Super League too.

These trends tend to arrive in cycles. The short goal-kick, the frontline press, the inverted full-back - all tried and tested means of gaining a tactical advantage. The long throw is just the latest to reappear, driven by an increase in specialist set-piece coaching and new means of data mining.

Chelsea are often leaders in niche areas of tactical evolution. Under Sonia Bompastor they rarely blow teams away - registering more 1-0 wins than any other scoreline - but almost always find a way to edge out opponents. Frequently by lesser-seen means.

Image: Keira Walsh celebrates her goal with team-mate Millie Bright

They are now unbeaten in their last 31 games (W27 D4) and such an impressive win rate has plenty to do with a unique adaptability. It's difficult to pinpoint what Chelsea's exact style is, short of attributing it to the art of winning football matches - but the throw-in is nonetheless being used to good effect.

This season they have attempted a league-high eight throws into the penalty area, each one successful.

It's a tough skill to execute but one that is steadily growing in popularity. For context, Manchester United have also attempted eight, only landing one. London City Lionesses use it, too, with each of their three throws into the box resulting in a shot at goal.

Even Manchester City, known primarily for intricate passing networks, have had a go, and are the only side to actually score directly from a throw into the opposition box this season.

More broadly, there exists an upward trend of set-piece importance across the WSL as teams look for their own super-strength. Set-piece goals are on the rise, up from an average of 21.5 per cent last season to 27.1 per cent this season - with Chelsea unsurprisingly posing the biggest threat.

Since Bompastor took over, Chelsea have scored more set-piece goals (18) than any other side and are constantly developing new ways to create chaos and uncertainly inside the box.

Since the start of this season, they have generated nine chances from a set-play - London City are top with 11 - and landed 29 shots after a corner, at least 10 more than any other side. Their set-piece xG (4.11) eclipses every other competitor too.

They simply have a better arsenal of weapons to choose from and players capable of making each method successful. From throw-ins to corners to free-kicks, they can do the lot with scary efficiency.

Walsh up to old tricks

When the topic is Chelsea it's almost impossible to uncover a weakness. The reality is their squad is stacked with individuals whose specialty is to specialise. Keira Walsh's gift is goals from outside the box.

Five of Walsh's seven league strikes have been scored from outside the box (71 per cent); the joint-highest percentage by any player with 5+ goals in the competition. On Sunday it meant Chelsea beat Spurs by their favourite 1-0 scoreline. Arsenal's famous chant is under threat.

Sue Smith called it on co-comms: "Tottenham are so compact, the game almost needs a defender or deep-lying midfielder to try something some distance." 30 seconds later Walsh was arrowing into the bottom left corner.

Former Man Utd head coach Casey Stoney made the point on Sky Sports' coverage that Chelsea need to start winning more convincingly. But do they? The outcome is ultimately the same.

The Blues had 67 touches in Spurs' box and yet the decisive one happened eight yards outside it. Walsh's winner held an xG value of just 0.04 - the lowest of any of the four shots they generated on target. Spurs' backline were immense, making 11 blocks, the most of any side in the WSL all season. In the end none of it much mattered.

Bompastor admitted post-match her team are working on improving "mentality and desire" inside the box but is being careful not to overwhelm with "complicated details". Meanwhile, Chelsea keep accumulating the necessary points to stay top of the league. Imagine if or when things 'properly' click - there is no telling how ruthless Chelsea might be.

Malard can take Man Utd to new heights

While keeping pace at the top end is not easy, it's not yet impossible. Both Manchester clubs are doing their utmost to prove that theory has substance.

Manchester City are the league's top scorers (15), while Manchester United have the league's top scorer: Melvine Malard.

Malard has had to stay patient in her pursuit of this title, often playing second fiddle to Elisabeth Terland and only managing 624 WSL minutes last term. Marc Skinner's problem has been trying to balance all his best attacking talents in the same XI.

Malard might wear No 9, but is proving her effectiveness from wide left, able to drift with driving runs from outside to in. Her equaliser against Everton in a 4-1 win epitomised the persistence she's long exhibited. Her clever movement typified the tweak of approach.

Image: Malard is operating predominantly from the left but scoring more goals this season

Both Terland and Ella Toone could have scored from entries designed by the French international before the decisive one on the hour mark, which Malard herself created with a surging run from deep. Connections are happening with greater ease and more fluidity since the adjustment.

"Mel is probably the most 'Manchester United' player I've ever met," Skinner said recently. "She can carry pressure moments and do it with a smile. And that psychology is what stands her apart this season." She has already eclipsed her scoring tally from last season (4) and is the quickest Man Utd player ever to five goals in a campaign.

Her potency has also acted as United's main driver of territory. Malard is the division's top scorer as well as leading attack carrier (21, just ahead of City's Aoba Fujino on 20). Her form is surely crucial to any hope United might harbour of staying on Chelsea's heels - if indeed that is even possible.

