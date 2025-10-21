EFL on Sky: Cedric Kipre on playing against PSG, Will Lankshear on scoring for Spurs and Abdul Fatawu on wondergoals

Lankshear on his first senior Spurs goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oxford's Will Lankshear recalls scoring his first senior goal away at Galatasaray in the Europa League for his parent club Tottenham

There aren't many English teenagers who can say they scored their first senior goal away at Galatasaray. Will Lankshear can.

"It was only my second professional appearance and such a tough place to go," he tells the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast of his first start and goal for Tottenham last season in the Europa League group stage.

Aside from the glory of the goal and the win, the night didn't quite end how he would have hoped as he was sent off for two yellow cards in the second half. But Lankshear, now 20 and on loan at Oxford United from Spurs this season, still looks back on it as a hugely positive experience.

"Without that night, I wouldn't have learned as much as I did. It was huge for me, and I'm grateful it happened. You just take everything with you and keep moving forward."

He was also there for the Europa League final, having played a part in helping Spurs on their way to a first major trophy in 17 years.

"I was sitting behind the bench," he remembers. "It was another amazing experience. I played a few times in the competition, so I felt part of it. Seeing the joy on the players' faces after a tough season was inspirational.

"They deserved it, and it showed me that if you go through hard times, there's light at the end of the tunnel. It really opened my eyes to what I want to achieve in my career."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fatawu and wonder goals for Leicester

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu tells Sky Sports about how he always dreamt of playing in England

"Every time I shoot, I have confidence in myself."

It is not something that a huge surprise, considering the quality Abdul Fatawu has at his disposal. The particular goal under discussion was the one at Charlton that won him Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for August, but there have been several others since.

"It's not something that really surprised me because I've been scoring those kinds of goals before, but I'm happy and proud of it.

"I always try to find space and take the chance. Whether it's good or bad, I keep the same belief because I know why I'm shooting and what I'm trying to do, so I always feel it's going to be good."

The talent the 21-year-old Leicester winger has is clear. But it wasn't something he really got the chance to show on the biggest stage last season, with injury limiting him to just 11 Premier League appearances.

Fatawu is focused on making amends this year.

"Last season was difficult for me and for the team," he says. "I couldn't do what I wanted because of injury, and that stopped me from helping the team as much as I wanted. I don't really think about last season anymore. I'm focused on this one because that's what matters now.

"I feel good, fresh, and fit. That's the main thing. My performances have been alright, but I know I can do more. There are a lot of matches ahead, so I'm not worried. I'll keep improving and putting in good performances as the season goes on."

Morris on strike partners and Luton reflections

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlton Morris tells Sky Sports about his preferred position as a striker and a burgeoning potential partnership at Derby with Patrick Agyemang

Up top on his own or playing with a partner? Carlton Morris can't decide.

"I love battling up top, even on my own," the Derby County striker says. "It takes a toll, but I look after myself and thrive on it. Playing with a partner is great too - I had a strong partnership with Elijah Adebayo at Luton. Both have their benefits, so I couldn't choose one. It's nice building that connection, though, so maybe I'd lean toward that."

And in Patrick Agyemang at his new club Derby County, he may well have found the perfect foil. It is still a work in progress, but a partnership Morris believes could become very fruitful.

"Pat's got real pedigree," Morris says of the USA international. "He's a handful in training - tall, quick, strong - any striker would be lucky to play with him. He's settled in well and it's only a matter of time before he makes a big impact."

Morris is now at Pride Park after his three-year spell at Luton ended in the summer. It was easily the finest stint of his career, as he scored 20 league goals in 2022/23 to help fire the Hatters to the Premier League, before reaching double figures in the top flight.

"I look back on my time at Luton with real fondness," he says. "It was a time of success and challenge, the highs and lows made me stronger. Relegation was tough, but that experience gave me more resilience as a player and a person.

"Playing in the Premier League was incredible. At first I had a bit of imposter syndrome, thinking, what am I doing here? But the club gave me confidence to express myself.

"After a few games I felt like I belonged at that level. That experience gave me real drive and hunger to get back there."

Kipre on scoring in the East Anglia derby & playing PSG

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cedric Kipre tells Sky Sports about scoring for Ipswich against Norwich

If you want to endear yourself to the Ipswich Town fans, the best thing you can do is score against Norwich City. That is what Cedric Kipre did, in just his second league start for the club since joining on loan.

"It's been crazy," the centre-back says. "It was a massive win for the club, for the fans, and for the city. To score in a game like that was an amazing feeling. After the game, you could really feel the love from the fans.

"They told us before that it had been 16 years since Ipswich had beaten Norwich. Before I came, I didn't know about this derby or how big it was. A couple of weeks before the game, we watched videos and knew what to expect, but on the day it was still something special."

Kipre also got to achieve another of his dreams last season, as he played on loan for Reims against PSG in Ligue 1.

"I played for PSG when I was younger, so it's my dream team," he says. "I had the chance to play against them three times. They didn't beat us in the league, but they did in the cup final. Playing against them was special. We lost to the best team in the world that season. so I felt proud knowing we competed well with the eventual champions.

"Watching Ronaldinho at PSG made me fall in love with football. My family are PSG fans, and when he joined, I was watching him all the time. My big brothers also played football, and one of them played for PSG, so I wanted to follow in his steps.

"I loved being back in France. I left when I was 15 or 16, so returning close to my family and playing against top teams and players was a great experience. It was unfortunate that we were relegated and lost the cup final, but overall it was very good for me."

Liam Gibbs on injury recovery

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Gibbs tells Sky Sports about the travails of recovering from a long injury layoff at Norwich City

The last couple of years have been ones of such frustration for Liam Gibbs. Having made his breakthrough at Norwich in 2022/23, he has seen his progress blighted by injury since.

He didn't play a single game last season. At Stoke last month, he finally started a game for the first time in over a year. It came as a huge relief.

"It's been a long journey for me with injuries and stop-start periods over the last couple of years," Gibbs says. "I loved being out there again. Football is what I love, and after having so little game time recently, it's been great to get back.

"I trust my body now. I've worked hard to build myself up and be ready to handle Championship football. I feel in a good place and want to build from here.

"It's been tough with the injuries. I'd get back, feel good, then get hit again. Trying to work your way back into a strong team is difficult, but I've had good people around me and great support at home.

"I love football, I'm obsessed with it, so being injured was hard. I kept myself busy by watching games, studying coaching, and learning as much as I could. Watching the team while injured is the hardest part, but my love for the game drove me to get back out there.

"This season, I've been working closely with the physios and sports science team. We've managed my load carefully over a long period, even when I've been fit to train and play. I've also worked on understanding my body better, doing extra activation and strengthening in the gym. The club has supported me a lot with that, bringing people in to help analyse what I need to work on. It's been a collective effort to keep me fit."

Midweek Championship fixtures

Every game is live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, with free highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time. 7.45pm kick-offs unless stated.

Tuesday night

Blackburn vs Sheff Utd

Derby vs Norwich

Hull vs Leicester

Ipswich vs Charlton

Millwall vs Stoke

Portsmouth vs Coventry

Preston vs Birmingham

Bristol City vs Southampton (8pm)

Wednesday night