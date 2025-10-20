Oli McBurnie on time at Las Palmas, beating Barcelona away and returning to England with Hull City

Oli McBurnie has a smile on his face as he sits at Hull City's training ground on a chilly October day.

"The weather wasn't one of the attractions of Hull and I knew what I was signing up for coming back," he tells Sky Sports. "I still wear a vest to training every day. I tell the lads I’m still in Las Palmas in my head."

It is quite the way away, however. From the Canary Islands to Humberside is some journey.

"I've only got good things to say about the club, the country, and the people," he says. "The fans were amazing. So welcoming and supportive even when things were tough. Me and Scott McKenna really tried to embrace the culture and learn the language. The people appreciated that. We had a fantastic dressing room with some top lads.

"I loved my time there. Even if technically it was more like in Africa than Spain! It was a four-and-a-half-hour flight from Leeds Bradford airport.

"We flew two or three hours to every away game. It helped us when teams came to us because no one wanted to make that trip, but it was long for us too. You get used to it, though. It's no worse than a long bus ride in England."

Image: Oli McBurnie in action for Las Palmas against Real Madrid

Las Palmas were, unfortunately, relegated from LaLiga at the end of last season. But McBurnie still looks back fondly on some incredible experiences.

"Playing against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid was surreal," he says. "I've played nearly 100 games in the Premier League, but telling your mates you've got Real Madrid away or Barcelona away just sounds different. The Bernabeu was unbelievable. The aura and mentality there are something else.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A huge brawl erupted between players and staff of both Birmingham and Hull teams back-to-back nasty challenges

"We beat Barcelona away, beat Atletico Madrid at home, and drew with Real Madrid. We did well against the big sides. It was the teams around us that caused us problems."

Goals weren't always easy to come by. McBurnie notched two in the Copa del Rey in December, and had to wait until April for his first LaLiga goal.

All-round No 9 No player in the Championship has more goal involvements than Oli McBurnie this season (six goals, three assists).

But his all-round game has improved and he did muster six assists, including one in a draw against Real Madrid.

"The first goal was special, and that's your job as a striker," he says. "But the assist side of my game has definitely developed as I've got older and matured. When I was younger, I just wanted to score goals and was probably a bit greedy.

"I still have that killer instinct, but now I understand that my movement can create space for team-mates too. That helps the team and makes me a better player.

"That year helped me massively, both as a player and a person. It was a completely different country, culture, and style of football. LaLiga is one of the best leagues in the world, and I learned so much. We got relegated, which was tough, but I came away with lessons that will help me for the rest of my career and life."

Image: Oli McBurnie won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September

Off the pitch and on the pitch he has grown. McBurnie, now 29, has hit the ground running for Hull City this season - and he picked up the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September.

He has ambitions to keep pushing on with the Tigers and for the continuation of his own journey.

"It's about getting the most out of myself," he says. "I wanted to join a club that excites me when I wake up in the morning. I'm 29 now and already had a better career than I imagined, but I still want more.

"I needed a project I could really get stuck into, and this is it. With this group and this manager, I just want to help the team as much as I can and see how far we can go.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Championship match between Birmingham City and Hull City

"We've talked about pushing up the table. I don't think the Championship has been this open in a long time. There's no clear favourite, and any team that finds form can climb. I know the quality in our squad and what it takes to succeed in this league.

"I didn't come back to England to be average. I came here because I believe this team can really push on."

With McBurnie leading the attack and the form he's in, Hull City do have a chance that not many thought they might this season.

Watch Hull City vs Leicester City in the Championship on Sky Sports+ on your television or through the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.