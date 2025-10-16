Wilfried Zaha hits back at Jean-Philippe Mateta over France comments as former Crystal Palace team-mates clash

Wilfried Zaha has hit back at his former Crystal Palace team-mate Jean-Philippe Mateta over the striker's comments following his France debut.

Mateta made his first France start on Monday, scoring in the 2-2 draw over Iceland, but claimed former Palace team-mate Zaha doubted he could make it at national team level.

Mateta told L'Equipe: "At Crystal Palace, right at the start, when I wasn't even playing, I spoke about the France team in the dressing room and I had team-mates like Wilfried Zaha who were laughing.

"They said that I was mad to think about the France team when I wasn't even playing at Crystal Palace, but I responded saying that it was my objective and that I simply had to play to show what I could do.

"My dream has always been to play for the France team. I knew that I would get my chance."

Zaha responded in a video on social media, saying: "I'm sorry but my head's on fire. I've got to clear up this Mateta situation because he doesn't want to and this just shows me that...see the times when I was playing at Crystal Palace and all these people were watching me and it's clear they weren't happy for me because I never made anyone feel like s***.

"I never… everyone knows me. The only time on the pitch is when I'm passionate and all that stuff. But I'd never bully someone or say someone won't make it here or won't make it at all or nothing like that.

"It's disgusting when I see someone that I thought was a friend do that."

Zaha gave his version of events, saying: "The conversation that was had was his chances of playing for France way back when he wasn't playing for Palace and there were 10 players that he had this conversation with and as friends, we laughed it off but we were joking around, [saying] that it is going to be difficult, especially with (Karim) Benzema all these different players playing in those positions.

"But we never ever once said, 'You're never going to make it.'

"So wouldn't you be shocked, especially with football banter with your mates, wouldn't you be shocked if this person asked this to 10 people, I swear to you, 10 Crystal Palace players were there when this conversation was had, wouldn't you be shocked that this person has made out like there was some sort of hate from me?

"Why would he say my name when there was 10 people there? Is it just because Zaha is the biggest name?

"I do not understand. It's disgusting. I've never hated on anyone. Now I'm getting messages: 'Oh you're not laughing now at Mateta.' I couldn't care less. Well done to him. I even congratulated him publicly on his Instagram.

"So to hear that story come out it's like what the f***? Did you dislike me this whole time for you to come out with this, your come up story, 'I'm going to use Zaha as my come up story'?

"Like it's nasty man, it's nasty. This is why I don't have football friends, this is why I keep myself to myself, because how is he going to do that?"

Sky Sports News understands Mateta did not mean to disrespect Zaha after he was called up to the France squad for the first time and the so-called social media "feud" between the players has been blown up out of proportion.