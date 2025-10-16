Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: West Midlands police and crime commissioner calls for immediate review into ban of away fans for Europa League match

West Midlands police and crime commissioner has called for an "immediate review" into Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group's assessment that fixture will be 'high risk' event; Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calls decision 'wrong'; culture secretary Lisa Nandy to meet with Home Office

Aston Villa have been informed away fans will not be allowed to attend next month’s home Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv

The West Midlands police and crime commissioner has called for an "immediate review" into the decision to ban fans of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending their Europa League game against Aston Villa.

Simon Foster said the purpose of his request was for the authorities to determine whether the decision to bar away fans from the match at Villa Park on November 6 is appropriate and necessary.

The decision by Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) has been criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, plus political leaders from other parties and the Jewish Leadership Council.

Q&A: Why have Maccabi Tel Aviv fans been banned from Aston Villa game?

Mr Foster has also requested to see the written decision of the SAG, the event operational plan for the match, the assessment carried out by West Midlands Police and other relevant documents.

"The safety and security of all the people and communities of the West Midlands, including visitors to the West Midlands, is my top priority," he said.

"That is absolute, unconditional and non-negotiable."

'Decision based on current intelligence'

West Midlands Police said the decision to ban away supporters was "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam".

Dutch police arrested 62 people in the Netherlands' capital after disorder surrounding the match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. There were also protests over the war in Gaza when Israel played Norway and Italy in World Cup qualifiers last week.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy is set to meet with the Home Office and other stakeholders on Friday. Starmer said in a statement on Thursdaty: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

Maccabi's chief executive Jack Angelides told BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "To be frank, it's met with some dismay about what this potentially is signalling.

"We understand the reasons that have been put to us, which are to do with the feeling that the authorities will not be able to adequately protect our fans who would be attending the match.

"But I do think this is an extremely important moment because of what it signifies. I don't use this term lightly, but people ask 'what does antisemitism look like?', and it's often manifested as part of a process, in other words small events leading up to something that's more sinister.

"So I do find it somewhat difficult to understand why this has come to pass in the sense that our fans cannot be secure in attending this match."

On Thursday, an Aston Villa statement read: "The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

Calls to play match behind closed doors

On Thursday, West Midlands Police said it would be standing firm on its decision and would not be responding to the Prime Minister's criticism.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are committed to delivering fair and impartial policing, while balancing the public's right to protest with our duty to ensure public safety.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv fixture as high risk.

"While the safety certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending."

The force said that, based on officers' professional judgment, it believed the measure will help mitigate risks to public safety.

"We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities, and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms," the police spokesperson added.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the decision a "national disgrace".

The Jewish Leadership Council, which works to protect British Jews, criticised the decision to stop Israeli fans from travelling to Birmingham.

In a post on X, it said it was "perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety".

It added: "Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors."

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said he welcomed the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would "not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa".

There had been "so much hostility and uncertainty around the match" that it was "only right to take drastic measures", he said.

A statement from UEFA to Sky Sports said: "UEFA wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen.

"In all cases, the competent local authorities remain responsible for decisions related to the safety and security of matches taking place on their territory."