Rangers latest: Kevin Muscat move collapses as club focus on other candidates

Rangers will not be appointing Kevin Muscat as their new head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks had reached an advanced stage with the 52-year-old who is currently in charge at Shanghai Port, and it was expected that he would succeed Russell Martin following the Chinese Super League campaign.

However, it is thought that the timeframe around a deal has proved problematic. While Shanghai Port's last league game is on November 22, Sky Sports News have been told that a start date could have been delayed until December.

Image: Muscat's Chinese Super League campaign with Shanghai Port has put a stop to a move to Rangers

Shanghai Port currently sit two points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League, two points clear of their nearest challengers.

Last weekend, former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard withdrew from the process, with timing understood to be an issue.

In the days that followed, ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl then stepped away from the process as talks with Muscat progressed.

Thelwell & Stewart talks did not lead to Muscat deal collapsing

Image: Kevin Muscat has guided teams to the league title in Australia, Japan and China

Ibrox chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe had been leading the search and speaking to various candidates.

They were joined by 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell in London for negotiations.

Reports earlier on Sunday suggested the move had broken down following talks between Muscat, Stewart and Thelwell. However, those claims have been dismissed by Ibrox sources.

Rangers insist they remain in talks with various candidates and hope to appoint Martin's successor in the coming days.

What's next for Rangers and who will be in charge?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Interim head coach Steven Smith wants to deliver for the Rangers fans

Martin was sacked on October 5 after a 123-day spell at Ibrox.

U19 coach Steven Smith - who had two spells at Ibrox as a player - was in interim charge for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dundee Utd.

Prior to the game, Smith said he was "determined" to make fans happy amid a period of unrest.

Rangers return to action on Thursday away to Brann in the Europa League - a competition they are winless in this season.

'EMBARRASING!' What Boyd said on Rangers' managerial recruitment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has criticised the club for their lengthy search for a new manager as the Gers try to replace Russell Martin.

News of Muscat's proposed move to become Rangers manager collpasing comes hours after Kris Boyd slammed the Rangers board for their process of recruiting a replacement for Martin.

"There's something broken within the football club right now," Boyd said to Sky Sports.

"The fans are fed up, it's been a long time since Rangers have been a successful football club.

"There's an expectation to go and win trophies. But first of all you've got to win games to do that. There are a lot more problems that lie deeper than the manager. Russell Martin has been removed from his duties, you see the same things are happening again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Russell Martin's 123-day tenure as Rangers head coach

"There's no togetherness from the stands to the hierarchy. They feel as if the clubs are going one way. The fans are putting their money in.

"It isn't as if Russell Martin was doing really well. Two weeks ago he was removed from his role. The five or six weeks before that was just as bad.

"Surely that succession plan, you've got someone in place or you're already speaking with someone. The drawn-out process over the course of the last two weeks have been embarrassing for the football club."

"The meeting with Steven Gerrard took place in London. Why didn’t somebody not jump on the plane to Bahrain and meet with Steven Gerrard before it actually got to that time?

Image: Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl both pulled out of talks with Rangers

"I’m not buying the timing thing. Nothing changes in five or six hours.

"Steven Gerrard has listened to what was going on and has said ‘enoughs enough, I don’t want to be involved in that.’

"There’s something he didn’t like in the background that made him go ‘I don’t want it’

"Then all of a sudden it was onto Danny Rohl. Then there was an outburst from the fans on social media. They made it clear they didn’t want Danny Rohl anywhere near the club.

"Then all of a sudden it’s Muscat. I know this board have not been in charge for a long period of time but this is a guy that has been overlooked for the last three managerial appointments.”