Daniel Muñoz: Crystal Palace wing-back a unique talent who overcame rejection to become Premier League's best

He is the best wing-back in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. Few players have contributed more to Crystal Palace's success under Oliver Glasner. But it is not so long ago that Daniel Muñoz was considering alternative careers.

After more than a dozen unsuccessful trials with clubs in countries ranging from Colombia and Mexico to Spain and Italy, unattached and out of pocket at the age of 18, he reluctantly resolved to apply for a visa to go and work in the United States.

In hindsight, it was a blessing that another rejection followed.

Muñoz still had two years to wait to make his professional debut with Colombian side Aguilas Doradas aged 20. "A hard and difficult road," is how he described his path to the top in a recent interview in his homeland. But from Colombia to England via Belgium, he has been making up for lost time ever since.

In Crystal Palace's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, Muñoz gave another exhibition in what makes him unique among Premier League defenders, setting up two of Jean Philippe-Mateta's goals in a performance brimming with ferocious intensity.

"Typical Daniel," Michel Ribeiro, a first-team coach at his former club Genk, tells Sky Sports with a chuckle. "The number of kilometres he gets through is unbelievable. He is a pain in the ass for his direct opponent, defensively as well as attacking-wise.

"You need to run so much to keep up with him."

There are plenty of opposition players who would testify to that and tracking data underlines the point. Muñoz has made more sprints than any other player in the Premier League since the start of last season. Only Bruno Guimaraes has run further.

It took untold perseverance to get to where he is. His relentlessness was one of the qualities that convinced Genk to sign him in 2020, after he had moved from Alguilas to Atletico Nacional, the club he supported growing up, and won his first Colombia call-up.

"Our head scout, Dirk Schoofs, would always ask me to take a look at this guy or that guy," recalls Ribeiro.

"We had been following Daniel for quite some time. After the first game of his that I watched, my recommendation immediately was to take him. Why? Because they were winning 3-0 in the 92nd minute and he was still going forward like an animal."

Muñoz, for me, is the best wing-back in this Premier League right now

Muñoz showed cutting edge to match his indefatigable energy, scoring seven goals in 20 games in his first season at Atletico Nacional, then becoming similarly impactful for Genk, where he was tasked with filling the sizeable shoes of Denmark international Joakim Maehle following his sale to Atalanta.

Muñoz ended up contributing 19 goals and 20 assists in 148 games for Genk despite being used primarily as a right-back in a back four. It is only since his move to Palace, for a bargain £6.8m in January 2024, that he has played consistently as a wing-back.

He has so far has produced eight goals and 13 assists in 76 games in all competitions. But those top-line numbers, although impressive, do not sufficiently reflect the extent of his threat.

Image: Muñoz's attacking numbers put him top among defenders

Since the start of last season in the Premier League, Muñoz ranks first among all defenders not just for goal contributions but also shots, chances created from open play, touches in the opposition box and even possessions won in the final third.

The underlying data is just as compelling.

His total of 5.80 expected goals in that time is nearly twice as high as any other full-back or wing-back, with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber next on 3.12. Muñoz's figure reflects his rare talent, as a player in his position, for generating high-quality scoring chances.

Image: Muñoz celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace against Everton

"He can always sniff the right moment to attack the back post or be on the backs of the central defenders of the opponent, ready to pick up tap-ins or second balls," says Ribeiro. "He has a feel for that and he also had the hunger and desire to score."

It is a dangerous combination, enhanced by a tactical system, at Palace, which often leaves him unattended by opponents on their right flank, attacking from wide as Ismaila Sarr, Glasner's right-sided No 10, occupies defenders on the inside.

GeniusIQ data shows only Premier League player of the year Mohamed Salah has made more unmarked runs into the opposition box since the start of last term. Muñoz's latest, illustrated below, led to him setting up Mateta's first goal against Bournemouth.

Image: Muñoz is unmarked as he enters Bournemouth's box to meet Ismaila Sarr's pass

Image: Muñoz then has space to produce a low cross which is turned in by Jean-Philippe Mateta

Again, Muñoz is an outlier, the only defender in the top 15 players in the category, his total of 112 untracked runs into the box nearly double that of the next highest. Tyrick Mitchell, the wing-back on the opposite side in Glasner's 3-4-2-1 system, ranks third.

It is one thing to get into the right positions, another to capitalise.

Muñoz can finish with his head as well as his feet and he is also an excellent crosser, specialising in drilled deliveries and cut-backs measured for the movements of his team-mates.

Image: Muñoz's xG shot and shot assist maps highlight his right-sided threat

Sunday's game against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, is another chance for Muñoz to show he can trouble the very best opponents. He was named player of the match in Palace's FA Cup final win over Manchester City. He has also excelled against Liverpool.

The only surprise is that he is not playing for a club of that stature, rather than playing against them. Muñoz was a late developer physically, which helps to explain the rejections he received when he was starting out. But he has long since caught up.

"I was surprised bigger clubs didn't come in for him at Genk," says Ribeiro. "Even now I'm surprised, with all the respect to Crystal Palace, that one of the top clubs in England hasn't picked him up because he has a fantastic work ethic and attitude and he could help anywhere, at any club in the country."

Maybe it is the specialist nature of his role. Only a handful of Premier League teams regularly use a back three. But Muñoz works tirelessly defensively as well as offensively. He plays as a right-back for Colombia and fulfilled the same role for his previous clubs.

Image: Muñoz has won 42 caps for Colombia since making his debut aged 25

"We almost never played with a back three," says Ribeiro, who worked closely with Muñoz as the only Spanish-speaker on Genk's staff. "It's even better for him because he can play even higher as a wing-back, but it wasn't something specific he needed.

"We just let him be Daniel and we knew he would perform."

He has proved similarly reliable for Palace.

His age might be another factor in keeping him from the elite. Muñoz will be 30 next season. But it is hard to see him slowing down any time soon. Right now, the opposite appears true.

"He just keeps getting better and better," says Ribeiro.

A unique talent still making up for lost time.

