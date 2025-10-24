Arne Slot: Liverpool must find a way to cope with opponents' low block and long-balls tactics amid Premier League slump

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says it is up to his players to find answers to opponents now playing a low block and using long balls to stifle his team.

The Premier League champions head to Brentford on Saturday night looking to end a recent run of three straight league defeats that have left them trailing leaders Arsenal by four points.

The most recent setback came against arch-rivals Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday, after which Slot highlighted how the visitors had changed tactics by playing five at the back and employing Mason Mount as a lone striker, while also making frequent use of the long ball.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Slot said how most teams now set up in a 5-4-1 formation while operating a low block when facing his side.

"The main difference between this season and last season is the playing styles we face," Slot said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to the Gtech, where the visitors are also likely to have to deal with a long-ball barrage.

"I've looked when we had a few days off at how many long balls we already had to defend - 178 in seven games and then United came and we had to defend 59 long balls.

I've looked when we had a few days off at how many long balls we already had to defend - 178 in seven games and then United came and we had to defend 59 long balls.

"That's different from the first half of last season. The way to unlock it is a moment of magic, which we had in the first half of last season a lot with Mo [Salah], or a set-piece, which we had at Frankfurt as well, because that again was a low block. But two set-pieces unlocked the game for us.

"So, this is what I try to explain to them [the players] and what I try to explain to the media. What I try to do after the game, it was actually more of a compliment for the other manager that he found the right answer to our playing style."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Slot even pointed out how Eintracht Frankfurt, who Liverpool beat 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, had spoken to Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner - who used to coach the Bundesliga side - about how to set up against the Reds, with the Austrian having masterminded the Eagles' recent 2-1 win over the champions.

"But at a certain moment, it's so clear, everybody does this," Slot said of how opponents now line up differently against Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher looks at why Ruben Amorim was right to play 5-4-1 with a low block at Anfield in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Liverpool.

"And even now I've heard that when we played Frankfurt, there were talks between their staff and Glasner and he explained to them their way of playing, which is normal that these things happen."

Jeremie Frimpong and goalkeeper Alisson Becker will definitely miss Sunday's match with Brentford owing to hamstring injuries.



Arne Slot is waiting updates on Isak, who sustained a groin problem in midweek, and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who did not travel to Germany due to an ankle injury.

Slot sees positives despite opposition tactics

However, while stressing his players must adjust to these new defensive tactics they come up against, Slot was encouraged his players were still creating numerous openings.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We have to adjust, and that's what we've tried to do," he added. "That's also what I've told the players, and I can say this here as well. The last two times we faced a 5-4-1 against Palace and against United, we've created more chances than we did every single time we faced a 5-4-1 last season, with a low block.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

"And the reason for that is that we've tried to adjust a few things in our playing style as well, and against Frankfurt we again faced a 5-4-1, where I adjusted maybe even more.

"But that's not to say that was the reason that we created so much, because we created already a lot against United and against Palace as well. So, yeah, we have to find answers to that, and we're not the first team that this happens.

"City experienced this for so many years. They are very, very good at playing in these tight spaces, and this is something we need to do even better than we already do."

Is Salah lacking sharpness?

Slot also addressed the form of Mohamed Salah, who had not scored in six games and was benched for the midweek win in Frankfurt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot says he expects Mohamed Salah to rediscover his goal scoring form for Liverpool after finding the net just twice in his eight league matches this season.

"I don't know if it's sharpness or not. It's so difficult, I could come up with a few reasons which I'm not sure are the reasons," said the Reds boss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Back Pages Tonight, Craig Hope from the Daily Mail claims that Alexander Isak has lost his belief and instinct as a striker, and believes it's more than just a fitness issue.

"In general in football players miss chances and Mo is a human being as well. We are not used to him missing chances, let alone a few in a row, but these things can happen.

"It's easier to finish a chance if you are 3-1 up than if you are 1-0 down but maybe that is not true for him.

"But the main thing is Mo has always scored goals for our club and the last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once