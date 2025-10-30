Michelle Agyemang: Arsenal and England striker confirms she ruptured ACL during Australia friendly

Arsenal and England striker Michelle Agyemang has confirmed she has a ruptured ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Agyemang was stretchered off during the Lionesses 3-0 victory over Australia just minutes after coming off the bench.

The 19-year-old received a standing ovation from supporters as she came off, but post-match Sarina Wiegman said the injury "didn't look good".

And the player has now confirmed she suffered a torn ACL, with the Gunners adding they will remain in close contact with her loan club, Brighton, as her treatment plan takes shape.

In a post on Instagram, Agyemang said: "[I'm] disappointed that results show a torn ACL. I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before. In all things I give thanks to the Most High God. This test will surely turn into a testimony."

It is a blow for the teenager after a breakthrough summer with the Lionesses at Euro 2025. She scored late goals against Sweden and Italy in the knockout rounds to force extra time, with England going on to win the competition.

Those contributions came just a few months after she scored 41 seconds into her senior international debt against Belgium.

Agyemang has been in her second loan spell at Brighton, having also represented the club in the 2024/25 season. She had played in five of the Seagulls' six WSL games so far, scoring once.

Image: Agyemang was in tears while being stretchered off

The cruellest of blows for one of England's brightest prospects

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Agyemang is a hero for many after her summer exploits. She epitomised England's 'never say die' attitude, saving their skin at the very last moments.

"She is also a young, black girl shining on the biggest stages - something that is needed much more in the women's football.

"Put simply - without her goals, England would not have retained their European title.

"This season was her chance to prove herself as a striker in the WSL at Brighton, maintain her momentum and more importantly, develop herself further as a player.

"That is why the timing of this injury is such a cruel blow. Agyemang has been a regular starter for the Seagulls, scoring against Everton at the end of September. She is also now a regular name in Sarina Wiegman's England squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Michelle Agyemang's goal for Brighton against Everton in the WSL

"But the 19-year-old will now have to go through the lengthy recovery process, with an unknown return date.

"However, she will have plenty of people to ask for advice. Her Arsenal and England teammates Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have both been through ACL recovery, just to name two of the many she could call on.

"Ultimately, ACL injuries are a continued scourge on the women's game, stalling careers in their prime. Of course, at such a young age, Agyemang will come back and continue to be successful, even if she might not feel like it at the moment."