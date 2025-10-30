Liverpool: Arne Slot's side must show character to find form in three crunch fixtures and break dreadful run

Jamie Redknapp has called on Liverpool to show character as they look to recover from a sixth defeat in seven matches after their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's decision to make 10 changes and leave star players out of the squad against Palace backfired at Anfield, with Redknapp calling it a "big mistake".

The result extends Liverpool's dreadful run and it doesn't get any easier for the reigning Premier League champions with games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Man City in the next week.

Speaking on Sky Sports, when asked about Slot's team selection against Palace said: "It was the wrong team. Make no mistake. He picked a team today that made it really difficult for himself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace

"You've not helped the young players because of the players that are around them. He made 10 changes from Brentford.

"You can't tell me that he's picked that team today and those subs thinking 'that will get me a result against a really good Crystal Palace'.

"You might hope you can. I didn't believe for one second they could beat them.

"I haven't said this a lot about Slot because he's been sensational since arriving at Anfield, but the team selection against Palace was a big mistake."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O'Hara discusses Liverpool's form under Arne Slot and believes their next three games could be pivotal for the manager's future at Anfield

'Liverpool need to show character'

He added: "Slot's been unbelievable since he's come to the club, but he's under some real pressure. That's football. That's the price on the ticket.

"If they get a couple of great results against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, we'll be saying he made the right decision. He will say he got it right.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Back Pages Tonight panellist, The Telegraph's Jason Burt, discusses whether Arne Slot and Liverpool are in a 'crisis' as they continue their bad run of form

"They climbed the mountain last season and were absolutely sensational. Now they've got to go back to that character they showed when they won the title and stick together and get results.

"When you ask what is going wrong with Liverpool, there are so many things.

"It's not just the defence, it's not just the midfield or the forwards, it is so many things. It is everything right now.

"They've got to show some character because they have some really tough games ahead against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Man City."

Liverpool's next three fixtures... Aston Villa (H)

Real Madrid (H)

Man City (A)

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 9th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Scrutiny has been building on Slot with Liverpool on a run of four straight Premier League defeats.

Slot has been open and honest about his side's struggles, particularly against long balls and in breaking down a low block.

After the defeat against Palace, he defended making sweeping changes to protect the players, suggesting they were struggling with the demands of the schedule and playing every couple of days.

'Slot's honesty becoming a problem'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he rested key players due to injury concerns and added that the club has always used the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to field academy players

Redknapp said: "Honesty's a great thing. It's great to come out and talk about how the team is doing.

But right now, saying 'we can't play against a team with a low block. We can't defend against set-pieces'.

"That will transmit to the players and you are giving them a massive out. That's not a great idea right now.

"Say that to the players, but when you're coming out and saying that publicly. Talking about playing every two or three days. You're a successful club, you won the league last year, that's the price of the ticket.

"Look at Chelsea, they had to play in the summer at the Club World Cup. They had it tough and had a load of injuries.

Image: Arne Slot looks on at a wet Anfield as Liverpool fall to Carabao Cup defeat against Crystal Palace - their sixth loss in seven games

"I think for Arne right now, there's a lot of negative chat that's coming out. I just don't want to hear that too much. The fans don't want to hear it.

"People have gone to that game and paid a lot of money to watch that team. They've made 10 changes and that's not ideal either.

"It's been a bad day for Slot, but he's got to recover quickly. He's got to get it right now and get everybody going.

"They are going to need big characters for the game against Aston Villa, who had a great result against Man City last weekend.

"Liverpool have now got to get going really quickly."