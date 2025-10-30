Manchester United transfer news: Director of football Jason Wilcox promises investment in 'right' signings as long-term plan revealed

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has promised investment in the "right" signings in order to realise the club's long-term vision.

United have hit a groove of positivity, having won three league games on the bounce for the first time since boss Ruben Amorim's appointment last November.

Summer signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens have played their role in United's upturn in form, with fans impressed with not only their performances but their evident attitude.

Sky Sports News understands United will make signing a new midfielder a key target for next summer. The club are not expected to be busy in January, having made a significant investment in the team in the previous window, however the club are continuing work on the market, looking ahead to next summer.

United's recent transfer success is a trend that Wilcox suggests will continue at Old Trafford as the club aim to re-establish themselves at the top of the Premier League, as well as being capable of competing in Europe.

"We have got a clear plan," Wilcox told the Man Utd website.

"We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

"For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions League, win Premier League, we have got to invest in the squad.

"We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team."

United's summer transfer window is likely to be an important one given the fact that some members of the squad are approaching the final six months of their current deals, such as Casemiro and Harry Maguire. United had looked at possible options in the middle last summer but had prioritised other positions, especially up front. However, potential outgoings present an opportunity to strengthen in the middle of the park.

The Old Trafford club have long been admirers of Brighton's Carlos Baleba - but he is just one of a number of midfielders they continue to monitor.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is another on the radar Old Trafford, given his impressive performances have continued into this campaign.

While transfer business is not on the immediate agenda, Wilcox heaped praise on United's summer acquisitions, who he says are guiding the club in the right direction on the pitch.

"They are all good guys," Wilcox said.

"Even from last summer's window, they are top professionals, top players and we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction.

"I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside.

"I see the intensity, I am at training every day, I see the way that they train, the way they apply themselves, the way they communicate and get on with each other.

"Like I say, when you lose football matches you are always going to be a little bit disappointed and especially at this club."