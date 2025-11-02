Arsenal see off Leicester as Man Utd win thriller against Brighton - Women's Super League round-up

Arsenal cruised to a 4-1 win at Leicester in the Women's Super League, with Stina Blackstenius scoring twice.

Blackstenius assisted the opener too as Beth Mead's cross was flicked on by the striker. It landed to fellow forward Alessia Russo, but fired home through the legs of her defender.

The Gunners continued to dominate, and doubled their lead just after the half an hour. It was an unfortunate own goal from Sari Kees, who turned home Russo's right-wing cross.

Soon after, Blackstenius scored her first of the game as Arsenal were again afforded far too much space. Mead slotted the ball through for an open Blackstenius in the middle, who easily turned home.

Leicester were improved after the break, and had their first shot five minutes in. Half-time substitute Noemie Mouchon ran through, but her shot was stopped by Daphne van Domselaar.

It was the French forward who scored the reply for Leicester late on too. It was a brilliant solo run from midfield too, before beating the goalkeeper.

Image: Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenius celebrate after an own goal gives Arsenal a 2-0 lead at Leicester

But almost immediately from the restart, Arsenal restored their three-goal cushion. It was a wonderful chipped ball from Chloe Kelly down the right flank that picked out Blackstenius' run.

She then fired home from a tight angle for her second of the afternoon, wrapping up a fine Gunners performance.

Arsenal remain in fifth, a point behind north London rivals, Tottenham. They are three points from the top three. Leicester remain in tenth.

Jess Park continued her sparkling form since joining Manchester United as the Red Devils survived a late fightback to come away with all three points against Brighton.

Park has been in scintillating touch since making the move from the blue side of the city, and added another goal and assist to her season's tally to ensure United closed the gap at the top of the WSL table.

After a tetchy first 45 minutes, former Brighton striker Elisabeth Terland gave United the lead in controversial fashion. Seagulls defenders were adamant that she was in an offside position as she received the ball in the penalty area, but the replays showed that the final touch before reaching her came off Moeka Minami.

That goal gave United the confidence to go and grab a second, which Park was able to do after some brilliant link up play with England teammate Ella Toone.

Fran Kirby pulled one back for Brighton to give them some hope, which was seemingly eradicated when Park set up substitute Lisa Naalsund who restored the visitors' two-goal cushion.

Kiko Seike forced Marc Skinner's side into a nervy final few minutes by grabbing a consolation in stoppage time, but United were able to hold on for an important victory.

Image: Elisabeth Terland celebrates with Ella Toone after opening the scoring for Manchester United at Brighton

The main talking point though remains Park, who admitted to Sky Sports that not even she could believe how much of an impact she has made since making the move from Manchester City.

"No [she couldn't have imagined the impact]. I obviously hoped, but that's thanks to the girls for welcoming me straight away," she said.

"The team have given me confidence. I feel valued. Playing with the girls, I've absolutely loved it."

Image: Jess Park is congratulated after doubling Manchester United's lead at Brighton

Kelly Gago's 94th-minute equaliser handed Everton a vital point at Villa Park as they drew 3-3 with Aston Villa.

The Toffees appeared set to fall to their fifth WSL defeat of the season before the striker popped up in dramatic fashion to break the heart of the Villa faithful.

Gago had also given Everton the initial lead early on, punishing Villa who had been sloppy in possession at the back several times before finally succumbing to the away side's pressure.

That goal seemed to calm the hosts down though, and by the hour mark they were ahead. Georgia Mullett grabbed her second in as many games before the interval, and was then involved in the goal to put Villa ahead as she found Kirsty Hanson who finished past the onrushing Emily Ramsey.

Image: Kirsty Hanson after scoring Aston Villa's second goal against Everton

Back came Everton though, as substitute Hikaru Kitagawa restored parity moments after coming on, before a comical error from Ruby Mace gave Villa the advantage yet again.

A deep cross looked set to be landing straight into the arms of Ramsey until Mace attempted to volley clear at head height, only to direct it into her own net.

Her blushes were spared by Gago's late leveller though, meaning that Everton remain two points behind Villa in the WSL table.

Liverpool remain without any points in the WSL this season as they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham.

The Reds had gone ahead inside 11 minutes. Beata Olsson turned home from close range after the ball had been scrambled to her feet.

But soon after, in-form Spurs were level. Toko Koga scored her first goal for the club, ensuring a cross from the right went over the line as she smashed the ball into the roof of the net from point blank range.

Seven minutes after half-time, Bethany England put Tottenham ahead for the first time. Amanda Nilden squared the ball for the Spurs captain, which she slotted home in acres of space.

The game had a delayed end though after Mia Enderby hit her head on the floor following a tussle with Nilden. After 15 minutes of on-field treatment, she was stretchered off in a neck brace.

Spurs saw out the remainder of the game without incident, keeping them a point ahead of Arsenal. They are two points from the top three, as Liverpool remain out of the bottom spot on goal difference.