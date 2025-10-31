Mary Earps: Former England and Man Utd Women goalkeeper reveals same-sex relationship for the first time

Former England and Man Utd Women goalkeeper Mary Earps has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship for the first time.

The PSG stopper has revealed details of her relationship with her girlfriend, Kitty, for the first time in her upcoming autobiography, All In, which will be published on November 6.

In a statement, Earps said: "I've always tried to keep my personal life separate from my professional one, but it would have felt inauthentic not to include something so important to me in this book. I'm in a really happy relationship.

"The people closest to me have always known, and I feel ready and happy to share that with everyone else now."

LGBTQ+ charities and organisations have also praised her announcement, including the founder of the British LGBT Awards, Sarah Garrett, who called Earps "a hero and inspirational role model to young women and girls all over the world".

Image: Mary Earps also helped England to win the first Women's Finalissima trophy in 2023

Earps was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022, featuring in every game under Sarina Wiegman. She also played in every game as the Lionesses ended as runners-up to Spain at the 2023 World Cup.

The goalkeeper retired from international football earlier this year ahead of Euro 2025, as Hannah Hampton replaced Earps as England's No 1 choice in goal.

After five years at Man Utd - during which she won the FA Cup - Earps moved to PSG in the summer of 2024. She was also awarded an MBE earlier this year for her services to football.