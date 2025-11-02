Is Man City's reliance on Erling Haaland a problem for Pep Guardiola? - Premier League Hits and Misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Of the 20 goals Man City have scored this season, 13 have come from the boots or head of Erling Haaland.

Discounting Maxime Esteve's own-goal brace in the win over Burnley in September, only five goals have been contributed by Haaland's team-mates.

One of those was Nico O'Reilly's composed finish in Sunday's win over Bournemouth; the first goal in eight not scored by their Norwegian talisman.

Is it a problem? Man City are the league's top scorers, are second in the league and have lost only once since August. Haaland himself says he is in the form of his life, and scoring 26 goals for club and country by the first weekend in November is an astonishing record by anyone's measurement. By those metrics, keep it up Erling.

But as former City goalkeeper Shay Given pointed out on Super Sunday, this can only work so long as Haaland stays fit.

Omar Marmoush is a very capable deputy and Rayan Cherki showed signs of contributing goals and assists in his best performance yet against Bournemouth.

But you would not back anyone in this City team to show the ruthless composure of their star forward, without whom that win over Bournemouth could've panned out very differently.

That's a bridge Pep Guardiola must cross if and when Haaland does not feature. For now, to badly paraphrase Rio Ferdinand, just enjoy him.

Ron Walker

Image: Tyler Adams equalises for Bournemouth at the Etihad

Bournemouth were finally beaten by Man City on Sunday for the first time since the opening weekend of the season but there is no reason for them to fall away from the pack chasing Arsenal.

If Sunderland beat Everton on Monday night they will have dropped from second to fifth this weekend, but even in rare defeat the Cherries still showed enough to suggest they can keep up their charge for a first ever season in Europe this season.

They were well in the game until Nico O'Reilly's late third goal but struggled to create in open play - understandably, with Antoine Semenyo appearing to carry a knock in the second period and 19-year-old forward Eli Kroupi Jr facing his toughest test in only his seventh Premier League appearance.

These aren't the games which will define their hopes this season. They have never picked up a point at Man City, and were facing the best striker in the world in the form of his life. And Rayan Cherki dazzling in midfield.

They were still pushing for a comeback goal with 10 minutes to go, not that Andoni Iraola would let them drop off anyway. And with a fully fit squad to pick from - somewhat of a luxury for the Spanish boss throughout his time on the south coast - there is no reason another unbeaten run can't start now. Or perhaps more likely after next week's trip to Aston Villa.

Ron Walker

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between West Ham and Newcastle.

Eddie Howe said he didn't recognise his Newcastle team in their limp defeat at West Ham. He was right.

The dynamism, energy and brute force associated with this team under Howe was left on Tyneside as West Ham turned in their best performance of the season. Fatigue couldn't be to blame as Howe rotated key members of his squad in midweek against Tottenham. And the London Stadium isn't exactly a bear-pit where away teams can sometimes get swallowed up. Howe looked quite perplexed in the post-match press conference about how stale his team looked.

They created just 0.54 worth of expected goals despite having the game-state of being behind in the match for a whole half of football. In that timeframe they had just one shot on target and West Ham actually had more touches in the opposition box in the second half. Since winning the Carabao Cup in March, the Toon have won just one of their nine Premier League games away from St James' Park. Thriving on the road is becoming an issue.

Lewis Jones

Image: Freddie Potts was close to scoring a goal on his Premier League debut

All that was missing for Freddie Potts on his first Premier League start for West Ham was the goal.

And he was just a Tomas Soucek toenail away from that after his close-range finish was ruled out for the tightest offside calls by VAR.

It was otherwise the perfect full debut by the West Ham academy product who is the son of former West Ham defender Steve Potts. He's 22 years old, so has had to be patient for his opportunity, but impressed at Portsmouth last season on loan - a spell that has stood him in good stead for the demands of the Premier League based on this showing.

He was intelligent in possession but most importantly screened his backline with good authority and competed with good authority in the duels - something which has been lacking all season in this West Ham team.

The Hammers have "one of their own" to cheer for now. He made a big difference.

Lewis Jones