Rob Edwards set for Wolves talks after being stood down as Middlesbrough boss for Birmingham game

Middlesbrough have granted head coach Rob Edwards permission to talk with Wolves about their vacancy after standing him down from matchday duties on Saturday.

Edwards did not take Boro training on Friday, and after a pre-match press conference was cancelled, the club confirmed to Sky Sports News that he would not be in the dugout for the Championship visit of Birmingham.

Middlesbrough had rejected an initial approach from Wolves on Thursday, but ahead of kick-off on Saturday, they said Edwards would now be allowed to pursue a move to Molineux.

A statement in which Boro described themselves as "disappointed" read: "Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed [compensation] terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork."

The pundit view... Curtis Davies on Sky Sports' EFL coverage: "Boro rejecting the approach straight away tells you they want him to stay.



"For Rob it's a really difficult situation to be in. There's an emotional attachment, he lives not far from the training ground and it's the Premier League - the draw is always massive. He had a shot with Luton but maybe feels it's a better shot with Wolves.



"It's difficult for him but also for Boro because they've started well and have a shot at promotion."

Sky Sports News reported Edwards was a candidate for the Wolves role after Vitor Pereira was sacked on November 2 following a 10-game winless start to the Premier League season.

The Middlesbrough boss has a history with Wolves, having made over 100 appearances for them during his time there as a player from 2004 to 2008.

Image: Edwards has history with Wolves as a player and youth coach

He was part of the club's coaching staff, working with the U18s in 2014 before being promoted to a coaching role with the first team in 2015. He later became head coach of the U23s in 2019, a position he held before joining Forest Green Rovers in 2021.

Edwards replaced Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough in the summer, and has led them to third place in the Championship.

When previously asked about becoming Pereira's successor at Molineux, he claimed that he was fully focused on his job at the Riverside Stadium.

Image: Edwards has overseen a strong start to the season with Middlesbrough

"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around.

"It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.

"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about.

"All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."

Wolves previously held talks with former manager Gary O'Neil over returning to the club, but he withdrew from the race, citing a timing issue.

Boro first team coaches Adi Viveash and Harry Watling, alongside academy manager Craig Liddle, will take charge against Birmingham at the Riverside.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once