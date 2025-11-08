Rob Edwards stood down as Middlesbrough manager for Birmingham game amid Wolves interest

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards has been stood down from taking charge of Saturday's Championship game against Birmingham amid continued interest from Wolves over their vacant managerial position.

Edwards did not take Boro training on Friday, and a press conference to preview the Riverside clash against Chris Davies' side was cancelled.

Boro had rejected an approach from Wolves on Thursday seeking permission to speak to the former Luton boss, but with increased scrutiny on his position, the club have opted to remove him from his matchday duties.

The pundit view... Curtis Davies on Sky Sports' EFL coverage: "Boro rejecting the approach straight away tells you they want him to stay.



"For Rob it's a really difficult situation to be in. There's an emotional attachment, he lives not far from the training ground and it's the Premier League - the draw is always massive. He had a shot with Luton but maybe feels it's a better shot with Wolves.



"It's difficult for him but also for Boro because they've started well and have a shot at promotion."

Sky Sports News reported Edwards was a candidate for the Wolves role after Vitor Pereira was sacked on November 2 following a 10-game winless start to the Premier League season.

He has been among several names under consideration but is now seen as the favoured candidate at Molineux.

The Middlesbrough boss has a history with Wolves, having made over 100 appearances for them during his time there as a player from 2004 to 2008.

He was part of the club's coaching staff, working with the U18s in 2014 before being promoted to a coaching role with the first team in 2015. He later became head coach of the U23s in 2019, a position he held before joining Forest Green Rovers in 2021.

Edwards replaced Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough in the summer, and has led them to third place in the Championship.

When previously asked about becoming Pereira's successor at Molineux, he claimed that he was fully focused on his job at the Riverside Stadium.

"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around.

"It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.

"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about.

"All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."

Wolves previously held talks with former manager Gary O'Neil over returning to the club, but he withdrew from the race, citing a timing issue.

