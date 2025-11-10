Scottish Premiership: Are Celtic and Rangers starting to find form to catch leaders Hearts in title race?

Hearts remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership but Derek McInnes pointed to a "lack of quality" as they dropped points again, while wins for Celtic and Rangers saw their lead at the top cut.

Hearts head into the international break seven points ahead of the Hoops, with Rangers a further five points behind. Both Old Firm sides also have a game in hand.

Celtic have won back-to-back league games since Martin O'Neill took interim charge and Rangers have made it three in a row under Danny Röhl.

Yes, O'Neill could be gone tomorrow and Röhl is still finding his feet, but - Europa League disappointments aside - are things starting to click for the Glasgow giants?

'We're allowed an off day'

"It actually feels as if we've lost a game in the dressing room, which is no bad thing."

There were no excuses from Derek McInnes as Hearts dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United - their second draw in three league games - as he pointed to a "lack of quality, for whatever reason.

"Draws should feel like defeats, particularly at Tynecastle. But listen, we're in the second week in November, we've got to 30 points after 12 games."

The Jambos have made their best top-flight start since the 2005/06 season when they had 32 points after 12 games, but it is now different times in Gorgie.

There is no risk of McInnes being sacked, unlike George Burley, and they have the international break to regroup.

"Some of the players, some lads weren't quite on point where they've been," the former Kilmarnock boss added.

"They're allowed an off day. Sometimes you get an off day, you would lose it."

Celtic find some scoring form

Martin O'Neill made a shock return to Celtic last month to try and steady what some saw as a sinking ship with internal division, poor performances and Brendan Rodgers' decision to quit.

They had just lost 3-1 to Hearts to drop eight points behind and, despite being outclassed by Midtjylland in a "tough old evening" in the Europa League, O'Neill has brought back some style and confidence.

He has led Celtic to two Premiership victories and a place in the League Cup final by beating Rangers, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one.

In Rodgers' final three domestic matches, they dropped points and conceded seven goals while netting just four times.

"Great to win, great to score a few goals, and just a nice performance in terms of confidence building again," O'Neill told Sky Sports News after Sunday's 4-0 win against Kilmarnock.

The 73-year-old does not know if he will still be in charge when the Hoops face St Mirren on November 22, live on Sky Sports, but insists the uncertainty is not a concern.

"I genuinely don't know that at all, I'll take a little time to reflect on the fortnight that I've had, and see where we go.

"If the board do decide that they want to appoint a manager in the next fortnight, that's absolutely fine by me."

Röhl on a roll?

Danny Röhl has taken nine points from his first three Premiership games - it took former head coach Russell Martin seven matches to achieve that tally.

Rangers have also kept two clean sheets on the road, ending a dismal club record run of 23 games without one in all competitions.

They are still a distance behind in the title race, but they do appear to be finding some much-needed form and togetherness with the fans singing the 36-year-old's name on loop during their 3-0 win at Dundee.

"We spoke about the small steps, I think in the league we made good steps forward," Röhl told Sky Sports at Dens Park.

"I see a lot of things that go in the right direction, I see a lot of things that we have to improve. All in all, we should be happy at the moment.

"I'm happy, now I can recover a little bit after a busy schedule, but I must say I enjoyed the first three weeks.

"I see how big this club is, which potential we have and from this point we carry on."

Should Hearts be worried about the Old Firm chase?

Their Premiership lead has been cut, but they are still unbeaten and have managed to beat both Celtic and Rangers this season.

Celtic have been at home in their two games under O'Neill, with tougher tests away to St Mirren and Hibernian to come after the international break.

Rangers are 12 points behind the leaders with Hibs ahead of them on goal difference, but will no doubt fancy their chances away to the league's newcomers Livingston and Falkirk when they return to action.

Hearts are away to Aberdeen and Motherwell next but, unlike the Old Firm, they do not have a Europa League fixture in between those games.

There could be a new manager at Celtic before they welcome the Jambos to Parkhead on December 7, with Rangers visiting Tynecastle on December 20.

Will it be all change before Christmas?