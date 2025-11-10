Celtic manager search: Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy on shortlist to replace Brendan Rodgers

Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy has emerged as a candidate for the Celtic managerial vacancy.

It is understood the 48-year-old is among the names on the shortlist to replace Brendan Rodgers, which also includes Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

In the last two years, Nancy has won the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup as well as being named MLS Coach of the Year. He also took Columbus Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final last year.

Image: Nancy has won the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup with Columbus

The Celtic hierarchy are still pondering over whether to extend interim boss Martin O'Neill's time in charge of the club, with a busy set of fixtures and cup final on the horizon after the international break.

That could allow time for some targets to become more available later in the year. As Sky Sports News revealed last week, Celtic are pleased with the way O'Neill has galvanised the squad and lifted the mood at Celtic Park.

Discussions between principal shareholder Dermot Desmond and O'Neill are due to take place this week.

Also among the names on Celtic's radar are Wales boss Craig Bellamy, Club Brugge's Nicky Hayen and Ferencvaros manager Robbie Keane.

Celtic had been keen to explore a potential return for Ange Postecoglou - but Sky Sports News understands that interest will almost certainly not progress at this time.

McKenna's focus on Ipswich

Image: Kieran McKenna is among the candidates on Celtic's shortlist

McKenna, who is among the contenders to take over at Celtic, says his current focus is solely on Ipswich and there has been no approach from the Scottish club.

"It's not something I've given any thought to," McKenna said last month.

"I know I've got a really special job here at a special and massive football club and one I have a great affinity to.

"Honestly, anything outside of that hasn't touched my radar. I've been 100 per cent committed to the group here."

Asked if an approach has been made by Celtic to him, McKenna replied: "I've not had any of those conversations or anything of the like. My focus has been purely here."

Bellamy a coach Celtic admire

Image: Wales boss Craig Bellamy is focused on World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Wales boss Bellamy - who played for Celtic in 2005 - is another coach the club admire.

But amid the interest, Bellamy and the FAW are completely focused on the future for Wales, with their crucial upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and the World Cup next summer in the USA, Sky Sports News understands.

If Wales win against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia they will guarantee second place in Group J and will ensure Wales have a home playoff semi-final next March.

They already have a playoff spot guaranteed for winning their Nations League Group last year, but this route will not give Wales a home playoff semi-final.

Bellamy has previously spoken about his desire to lead Wales to the World Cup in 2026. He missed out on several occasions as a player with Wales to play at a World Cup or Euros.