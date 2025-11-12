Euro 2028 dates, venues, host cities, format and schedule for United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland tournament

The Euro 2028 schedule has been confirmed with Wales potentially playing in the opening game of the tournament at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, while England could play their first match at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The competition involves 24 teams playing across nine stadiums in England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, starting on June 9 and concluding with the final at Wembley on July 9.

The four host nations will not be handed automatic qualification for Euro 2028, although they will play all group games in front of their own fans if they qualify directly, meaning Wales have the chance to play in the opening match.

If England qualify, their first match will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium with their final two group games at Wembley.

If they top the group, England will play the Round of 16 at Newcastle's St James' Park followed by the quarter-finals and semi-finals at Wembley.

Scotland will play all three of their group games at Hampden Park, should they qualify, and their Round of 16 tie if they top the group. The same applies with Wales at the Principality Stadium and the Republic of Ireland with the Aviva Stadium.

Northern Ireland are no longer a host nation of Euro 2028 after the UK government announced in September 2024 that it would not be providing funding to redevelop Casement Park in time for the tournament, the country is set to play a role with Belfast hosting the tournament qualifying draw on December 6 next year.

Euro 2028 is set to be the biggest-ever European tournament with more than three million tickets on sale for fans.

How many games will each stadium host? Wembley Stadium (London) - eight

Principality Stadium (Cardiff) - six

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) - five

Etihad Stadium (Manchester) - five

Hill Dickinson Stadium (Liverpool) - five

St James' Park (Newcastle) - five

Villa Park (Birmingham) - four

Hampden Park (Glasgow) - six

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) - seven

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt - also the chair of UK and Ireland 2028 Ltd - said: "Today marks a proud milestone for football across the UK and Ireland as we celebrate the launch of Euro 2028.

"Working with UEFA and our football and government partners, we will deliver the best-ever Euro. It will be a tournament for the fans and a festival of everything we love about the game - its passion and ability to bring people together."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The host nations, where the game first took shape, are eager to welcome millions of fans into legendary stadiums, providing the right stage for a festival of emotions, vividly encapsulated in the design we presented today."

Euro 2028 schedule

If qualified at the time of the draw, a designated group position is reserved for the host teams of Wales (A1), England (B1), Republic of Ireland (E1), Scotland (F1), as well as for Northern Ireland (D1).

Kick-off times will be confirmed after the draw is made in 2027

Group Stage

Friday June 9: A1 vs A2 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday June 10: B3 vs B4 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday June 10: A3 vs A4 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Saturday June 10: B1 vs B2 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Sunday June 11: D3 vs D4 - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Sunday June 11: C3 vs C4 - Villa Park, Birmingham

Sunday June 11: C1 vs C2 - Wembley Stadium, London

Monday June 12: E1 vs E2 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Monday June 12: E3 vs E4 - St James' Park, Newcastle

Monday June 12: D1 vs D2 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tuesday June 13: F1 vs F2 - Hampden Park, Scotland

Tuesday June 13: F3 vs F4 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Wednesday June 14: A1 vs A3 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wednesday June 14: A2 vs A4 - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Wednesday June 14: B1 vs B3 - Wembley Stadium, London

Thursday June 15: C2 vs C4 - St James' Park, Newcastle

Thursday June 15: B2 vs B4 - Villa Park, Birmingham

Thursday June 15: C1 vs C3 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Friday June 16: E1 vs E3 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Friday June 16: D2 vs D4 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Friday June 16: D1 vs D3 - Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday June 17: F1 vs F3 - Hampden Park, Scotland

Saturday June 17: F2 vs F4 - St James' Park, Newcastle

Saturday June 17: E2 vs E4 - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Sunday June 18: A4 vs A1 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday June 18: A2 vs A3 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Monday June 19: B2 vs B3 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Monday June 19: B4 vs B1 - Wembley Stadium, London

Tuesday June 20: D2 vs D3 - St James' Park, Newcastle

Tuesday June 20: C4 vs C1 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Tuesday June 20: C2 vs C3 - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Tuesday June 20: D4 vs D1 - Villa Park, Birmingham

Wednesday June 21: F2 vs F3 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wednesday June 21: E4 vs E1 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Wednesday June 21: F4 vs F1 - Hampden Park, Scotland

Wednesday June 21: E2 vs E3 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Round of 16

Saturday June 24: 1A vs 2C (match 37) - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday June 24: 2A vs 2B (match 38)- Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Sunday June 25: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (match 39) - St James' Park, Newcastle

Sunday June 25: 1C vs 3D/E/F (match 40) - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Monday June 26: 1F vs 3A/B/C (match 41) - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Monday June 26: 2D vs 2E (match 42) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tuesday June 27: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (match 43) - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Tuesday June 27: 1D vs 2F (match 44) - Villa Park, Birmingham

Quarter-finals

Friday June 30: W39 vs W37 (match 45) - Wembley Stadium, London

Friday June 30: W41 vs W42 (match 46) - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday July 1: W44 vs W43 (match 47) - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Saturday July 1: W40 vs W38 (match 48) - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 4: W45 vs W46 - Wembley Stadium, London

Wednesday July 5: W47 vs W48 - Wembley Stadium, London

Final

Sunday July 9 - Wembley Stadium, London

How will host nations qualify?

All four countries will go through qualification, with two automatic places set aside for the best-ranked host nations who do not qualify on the pitch.

If at least two of England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland qualify, then all four nations will appear in the tournament.

Depending on the number of spots used by the host nations, the number of final tournament spots decided by play-offs may vary between two and four, in one of the three following scenarios:

Both reserved qualifying slots for the hosts used: Eight teams compete in two paths for two final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

One reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: 12 teams compete in three paths for three final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

No reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Eight teams contest four home-and-away play-off ties, with the winners advancing to the final tournament.

What happened to Northern Ireland and Casement Park?

Northern Ireland are no longer a host nation of Euro 2028 after the UK government announced in September 2024 that it would not be providing funding to redevelop Casement Park in time for the tournament, adding there was a "significant risk" it would not be built in time.

The government said the estimated cost of rebuilding the stadium in Belfast had "risen dramatically" to more than £400m.

The site is derelict and plans by the Gaelic Athletic Association to redevelop it with a 34,000 capacity stadium have been mired in controversy and hit by delays.