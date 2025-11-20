Crystal Palace: Eagles are at risk of burnout with Oliver Glasner's selection policy amid gruelling schedule

"Honestly, I can't believe that it will be fixed in that way. I think it would be irresponsible for the players. And everybody has a responsibility for the players. And we have to look after their welfare. That's our main responsibility - and not just at the club."

That was Oliver Glasner's comments on the fixture schedule that has impacted several teams in recent times, and none more so than his Crystal Palace team this season.

The Eagles' maiden FA Cup triumph last season has put them in uncharted territory. They are having to contend with their Premier League requirements, along with their European commitments and continued progression in the Carabao Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Glasner was forced to ask the Premier League to move their game against Leeds due to fixture congestion

It means they're dealing with games coming thicker and faster than ever. In total, they will have eight to contend with in December across three competitions.

Ordinarily, you'd think that would lead to disruption. Tweaks to the starting line-up game after game in order to avoid injuries and deal with such a backlog. But that's not Glasner's approach.

Instead, the Austrian has more often than not gone with the tried and tested options. Despite knowing about the risks of an overreliance on his stars, he isn't showing any signs of letting up.

How Palace compare to other Premier League clubs

The November international break came at a time where clubs have played 11 Premier League games. Eleven opportunities to freshen up the XI. But Glasner opted to go for the tried and tested time after time.

In the 11 Premier Leagues that Palace have featured in this term, Glasner has named 17 different players from the start. Only Everton have fielded less with 15.

Compare Palace's figure to the other English teams in Europe and you begin to see that they are still below average. Arsenal and Liverpool come in with the same figure, while Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have all utilised more starters.

Image: Crystal Palace's most commonly used XI have played in four of the last five Premier League games

Keep in mind, that is only in the Premier League. When you take other competitions into account, those numbers grow considerably. The only changes for Palace is that Walter Benitez, Borna Sosa and Romain Esse have been afforded starts in the cups.

What is more surprising though is that of the 17 who have started in the league, only 14 have started more than once.

Eberechi Eze only featured in the opener against Chelsea before moving to Arsenal. Justin Devenny was his replacement prior to Yeremy Pino earning regular game time. Jaydee Canvot started the 0-0 draw with Brighton purely because Marc Guehi was sidelined.

Keep digging deeper though, the reliance on certain players becomes even more obvious.

Glasner's reliance on key players in numbers

Image: Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix have played every minute for Crystal Palace in the Premier League

In total, nine players have played in 75 per cent or more of Palace's Premier League minutes. No other club has a figure that high.

Some of players who don't meet that threshold are Adam Wharton, who has struggled through injury, and Yeremy Pino who joined the club at the very end of the transfer window.

Interestingly, Palace played four games fewer going into the November international break last season. Yet, by the fourth Premier League game of the season, 18 separate players had already started a game.

Image: Crystal Palace have used 22 players so far in the Premier League

Thus far, three Palace players have played every single minute of Premier League action - Dean Henderson, Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix. Then there's Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz, who have been off the pitch for just a minute.

No other Premier League club has a higher number of players. Yet, they appear to be the main reason why Palace are currently avoiding a major drop off.

Palace have conceded just nine goals in the Premier League, with only Arsenal and Manchester City letting in fewer.

Of players to have faced at least 20 opponent dribbles, Lacroix has the highest success rate at 87 per cent. Just behind him is Guehi on 81.5 per cent.

Their reliability has been crucial, as has been the availability of the other names mentioned. But Guehi's recent injury scare acts as a reminder that Glasner must be prepared to utilise his whole squad rather than a select bunch.

Waiting in the wings - who Glasner can turn to

As noted, a majority of players on the higher end of the minutes for Palace are in the backline, with Jean-Philippe Mateta the only member of the forward line in the top seven.

That means that there are plenty of defenders hoping for more of an opportunity. One of those is the aforementioned Canvot.

Despite a couple of inauspicious showings in the Conference League and the Carabao Cup, he appears to be the next in line for Glasner when one of his first three miss out.

There's also Sosa, who has played just a single minute of league action since joining from Torino as Mitchell continues to hold down the fort on the left flank.

Image: Borna Sosa has played just one minute of Premier League football since joining Crystal Palace in the summer

Perhaps the biggest flame that is slowly starting to distinguish on the Palace bench is Romain Esse.

The 20-year-old was meant to be another in the camp of Eze and Michael Olise in terms of exciting young attackers. But he has been limited to just 24 minutes of league action this term, with Glasner previously saying his performances had been "below standard".

It is clear there are some players just waiting to be handed, or perhaps even earn, more responsibility at Selhurst Park. And surely Glasner's refusal to turn to them can't last forever ahead of the most gruelling period of the campaign.