Radek Vitek: Man Utd goalkeeper on Bristol City present and potential Red Devils future

It has been a breakthrough season for Radek Vitek.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has enjoyed a hugely beneficial loan spell so far at Bristol City - a move that came around because City's previous No 1 Max O'Leary suffered an ankle injury at the end of last season which forced the club to move for a short-term replacement.

Vitek was brought in on a season-long loan but has surpassed any expectations from when he first arrived at the club and is now keeping O'Leary out of the team having recovered from his injury, due to a run of dominant performances by the young Czech keeper.

"It's true it came a little bit out of nowhere," Vitek said. "I knew I was going to go on loan this season because I had an agreement with the coach it was the best thing to do and get more experience at a higher level than last year.

"It was a no-brainer because to play in the Championship for a club such as Bristol City for me was really attractive.

"I said yes straight away after I spoke with Gerhard Struber."

Vitek had previously been on loan at Accrington Stanley in League Two before spending a season in Austria but Vitek's impressive form for City has helped lead them to eighth in the table.

"I'm still quite young but I would describe myself as a goalkeeper who likes to be both dominant and also confident for the team in front of me so they can rely on me," Vitek explained.

"Everything since day one has come together. The people around the club, the city… everyone has been really nice to me since day one and the fans have been amazing.

"First game away from home, Sheffield Wednesday... to celebrate the win like that was an amazing memory. I don't think I'll ever forget this one."

On joining Man Utd at 16… and his future?

Having grown up in Czechia, Vitek admitted he was a shy kid growing up - perhaps more introverted than you would expect from a now 6ft 6in goalkeeper.

Vitek admitted he did not start out his footballing journey in goal and he used to play every position when he was younger, but as with other kids who hit a growth spurt earlier than others, he was thrown into goal because he was always the tallest in his age group.

Image: Vitek in goal for Manchester United U21s in 2022

Having joined Czech side SK Sigma Olomouc's academy, Vitek was soon invited to trial for different clubs in England after catching the eye in his home country.

But for Vitek, at just 16-years-old there was only one club he was interested in signing for.

"I knew straight away that Manchester United wanted me," Vitek said. "They told me straight after seven weeks' trial, they told me they want me to sign.

"It was the time when Covid hit though - I spent six months at home but I didn't have any doubts because I felt really confident with the conversations I had with the coaches in Manchester.

Image: Vitek (R) alongside Altay Bayindir before a Man Utd game in 2023

"Obviously my club knew as well about the interest and they already spoke with Manchester United about the contracts and everything like that so it was basically done - some of my team-mates couldn't believe it because it's not an everyday thing someone goes from a Czech academy to a club like Manchester United."

Almost six years on from signing for the club, this feels like a huge milestone in Vitek's footballing journey and development.

Playing regularly, showing what he can do at the size of a club like Bristol City is clearly doing him wonders.

It was undoubtedly pleasing for those at Manchester United as well, as he is highly-rated at Carrington. Despite Senne Lammens impressing at United since his summer arrival, the No 1 shirt still feels there to be fought for at this moment in time.

So could we see Radek Vitek in that shirt one day?

"I'm taking it step-by-step, we'll see next summer what's best for me," Vitek said. "I speak on a regular basis with my goalkeeper coach from Manchester United who has come here to watch my games and I have a good connection with them.

"I know they're watching me and I really appreciate that I'm not just the guy who is being forgotten or anything.

"Obviously long term, I would love to play for Manchester United one day but also I'm realistic and I know that my pathway can lead somewhere different as well."