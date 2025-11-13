'I don't think Arsenal bothered us that much' | Five EFL stories ahead of the weekend matches

Cameron Humphreys: Playing against Arsenal brought back City youth memories

Getting the chance to play against Arsenal brought back a few memories for Cameron Humphreys, having grown up at Manchester City.

Even for a side in Port Vale that are struggling near the bottom of League One, they gave the Gunners a proper battle when they met in the third round of the Carabao Cup in October.

"It was just frustrating that the first goal was so lucky for them," Humphreys says. "I honestly don't think they bothered us as much as I thought they would. It was 2-0 against a top team. You see what they do to sides in Europe. I'm proud of our performance, really."

Humphreys also made two cameos in the FA Cup for Manchester City in 2015/16.

"It was unreal," he recalls. "It feels like absolute donkey's years ago now. I'm 27 but feel like an old man because I started so young. They're proud memories.

"Playing against Arsenal a few weeks ago brought that back. Full stadiums, great atmosphere. It was really exciting and a bit of a throwback for me."

Rob Street believes he can find ruthless streak again

Rob Street has been a regular feature in a Lincoln City side competing near the top of the table, but he is still yet to quite find the goalscoring touch he had at Doncaster Rovers last season.

While on loan in League Two, his 12 goals in 22 games helped fire Donny to the League Two title. This season, things have been a little different. Performances have been good, but the goals haven't quite flowed. However, he did score against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

"I think there were a few different reasons," Street says. "Confidence is massive in football. When you're on a run and playing well, you almost feel invincible every time you step on the pitch. You know you'll get chances and score goals.

"We had a strong, together group at Doncaster, a bit like what we've got here. If we can stick together and keep performing, it can be a similar situation to what it was like at Doncaster last season, and I don't see why it can't be.

"As a player, the best thing you can have is belief in yourself, and I've definitely tried to bring that into this season. I'm constantly learning. Different roles, different teams, and trying to be as impactful as possible. At the end of the day, we all want to play and perform, and that's the main thing."

Tom Barkhuizen: Preston was where I played my best football

Aged 32 and now playing in Barrow, Tom Barkhuizen is able to reflect a little more on his achievements in football.

"Preston was where I played my best football and had the most enjoyment," he says of the club where he played from 2017 to 2022. "I probably only realised that after leaving. When you're in your 20s, you're constantly chasing progress and sometimes forget to enjoy it.

"Looking back, that was the best five or six years of my career - great team, great manager, great atmosphere. When I retire, I'll look back on that period with a lot of pride."

Barkhuizen is now definitely enjoying things again as a regular at Barrow, after struggling for games in his final season at Derby.

"Last year was difficult, not playing that much," he admits. "I felt like I could have contributed more with my experience at that level, but that's football. It's not always down to you, and sometimes you've just got to get on with it. The year before, we got promoted and I played quite a few games, so it's been mixed.

"I wanted to come somewhere I could make a difference, whether that's on the pitch or as an older player in the dressing room. I feel like I've got that here. I've started every game since the first of the season, and I'm trying to be a leader off the pitch and help us progress."

Jack Lankester: Travelling with the team while injured helped keep the buzz alive

Injury struck at a bad time for Jack Lankester. Having just moved to Crewe Alexandra, he was playing well, only to end up injured for most of 2025.

Even while absent, he was determined to stay involved as he could with his team-mates.

"I did a lot of travelling with the team at the end of last year and the start of this one before I was even back playing," he says. "I spoke to the gaffer about it because it keeps the buzz of the game alive. Staying at home and watching on TV would've made me feel worse, but being there and helping however I could made me feel better. Hopefully, those days are behind me now.

"I tried to bring as much energy and positivity as I could on matchdays. I'd act like I was still part of the squad, up for selection even though I wasn't. Seeing things from a different point of view helped, and I just wanted to support the team however possible."

Now 25, the move to Crewe was also his first time away from home. It afforded him the opportunity to mature away from the pitch as well as on it.

"I think moving away has helped me grow up a bit," Lankester adds. "It's all new experiences, living on your own and adapting.

"Some of the other lads like Max Sanders are in the same boat, and we help each other out. We're both southerners living up north, but I'm enjoying it."

Jamie Walker on his coaching journey and Hearts hopes

Jamie Walker is still impressing on the pitch for Grimsby Town, but at 32, he has also begun steps for what comes beyond his playing career, having started his own coaching project in Bradford.

"I enjoy coaching," Walker says. "As I've got older, I've started thinking about what comes after football. After getting promoted with Bradford, I stayed in the area and thought it was a good opportunity to pass on my knowledge to kids.

"It's still early days. We've only been going for a few months, but I'm really enjoying it. I've completed my B Licence recently, and I love coaching and helping the younger generation.

"I've got a son, and as he's got older and started playing grassroots football, I got roped into helping out. I really enjoyed it and took more interest. Now I'm properly into it and loving it."

Walker's son, just like him, is a big fan of Hearts. That is where the Scotsman started his career, and where his heart - excuse the pun - still lies. He is hopeful a title push in the Scottish Premiership is possible after such a good start, albeit he remains wary.

"My son's definitely a Hearts fan," Walker says. "He doesn't really have any other option with my family! He's got a bond with Grimsby and Bradford too, but deep down he still loves Hearts. When we've got time off, we'll often go up to watch them.

"I grew up going to the games every week and was lucky enough to play over 200 times for the club. I've seen them start well before and then fall back, but they've made a great start this season. They've signed good players and have a strong manager, so hopefully this is the year they achieve something special."

