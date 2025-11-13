World Cup qualifiers: Scotland defender Scott McKenna determined to achieve 'dream' and secure place in North America

"It's probably something we'll always have dreamed of since kids."

Some of the Scotland squad were not born when the national side last reached a World Cup, but they are now potentially two games from ending a 28-year exile.

At least a draw in Greece on Saturday, then a win over Denmark at Hampden Park three days later would seal top spot in Group C, with a play-off already guaranteed as a back-up.

Defender Scott McKenna, who was only one when the Scots competed at France '98, insists the players all believe this is the time to return to football's biggest tournament.

"The togetherness in the squad that we've created over the last five or six years, qualifying for two Euros, there is belief when it comes to big games that we can go out there and perform and get the results that are required," he said.

"For everyone, it would be absolutely incredible. It's probably something we'll always have dreamed of since kids.

"Obviously we're still two games away from that and it's important that all our focus just now is on Greece. Then after that we'll move on to Denmark."

Scotland have beaten Belarus twice, won against Greece at Hampden and held Denmark to a goalless draw away from home in this qualifying campaign.

Points over performance

It was points over performance last month against Greece and Belarus.

McKenna is adamant they learned some lessons: "Obviously the points were there, but the performances on the pitch weren't of the level expected and the level being used over the last few years.

"That's definitely something that we'll need to improve, but ultimately the points last month are the ones that got us in this position to be able to qualify."

On facing the Greeks in Piraeus, the Dinamo Zagreb centre-back added: "I think any team that have already lost the ability to qualify will have a point to prove.

"Obviously losing to us last month, where arguably they were better than us for 60 minutes, they'll be coming to prove a point.

"But we showed what we can do last month in that last 30 minutes. We'll be looking to try and do it for longer this time around."

Time to 'repay' Tartan Army

The national stadium will be at capacity when Scotland take on Denmark on November 18 in what the Scots are hoping will be a Group C decider.

It is estimated 200,000 of the Tartan Army were in Germany for last year's Euros and McKenna will be preparing for an even greater support if they make it to next summer's World Cup.

"There were thousands and thousands of fans travelling to Germany and all the cities we played games in and spent a lot of money to get there to support us. Not only in Germany, back home as well," the 29-year-old added.

"It really brought everyone together so I would imagine it would be like that but on steroids if it was a World Cup.

"The Scotland fans follow us everywhere, not only through these big tournaments.

"When we played Belarus behind closed doors, there were still Scotland fans that made the effort to travel and were standing singing outside the stadium.

"The support we get everywhere is fantastic, no matter the size of the game. We have a lot to repay the fans for all that support."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Falkirk), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Andy Irving (West Ham).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).