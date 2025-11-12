Coventry dominate but who else makes Championship Team of Season so far?

GK: Viktor Johansson, Stoke City

Is being a busy goalkeeper a good thing? For Johansson, it is, though for the team it’s not ideal. But he’s always been a standout performer, and now that his club are competing near the top of the table, he’s a big reason why.

Viktor Johansson has conceded just 10 goals, the fewest of any Championship goalkeeper to have played 1000+ minutes this season.

RB: Milan van Ewijk, Coventry City

He’s just as strong going forward as he is defending. He gets up and down that flank, contributing assists and energy. Coventry have been the best team in the league so far, and Van Ewijk has been a big part of that.

Milan van Ewijk (5) has provided more assists than any other right-back this season.

CB: Lloyd Jones, Charlton Athletic

As a collective, Charlton have been a wonderful re-addition to the Championship. They've got no qualms about going toe-to-toe with the way that he wants to play back in the Championship with Charlton. I think Lloyd's been a part of that.

Lloyd Jones has made 98 headed clearances this season, the most of any player in the Championship.

CB: Bobby Thomas, Coventry City

He's solid defensively and dangerous from set-pieces. Coventry spread their goals around well, and Thomas has been key. As a returning team to the Championship, they've shown no fear, and he's been central to that success.

Bobby Thomas has won 87 duels, the most of any Coventry City defender in the Championship this season,

LB: Ryan Giles, Hull City

I think what we're seeing from Ryan Giles at Hull City is a real reflection on the player that we saw in full-flow for Middlesbrough a few seasons back. He seemingly has taken to Sergei Jakirovic's methods like a duck to water.

Ryan Giles (6) has the most assists of any player in the Championship.

CMs: Matt Grimes, Coventry City

It is superb to watch Matt Grimes. He never looks like he's out of breath. Never wastes a pass. Dictates the tempo for Coventry. Never looks hurried. He is a huge addition for the way that Coventry want to play. And quite literally, the fulcrum around which that team operates and is better for having him in.

Matt Grimes (907) has completed more passes than any other midfielder in the Championship.

CM: Imran Louza, Watford

He is capable of the spectacular. Capable of the silly as well when you see him get sent off. But undoubtedly one of Watford's best players. Again, the fire that he plays with sometimes is right on the edge. But I think that's a key part of what his game is.

Imran Louza has been involved in nine goals in the Championship this season (6 goals, 3 assists), the most of any midfielder in the division.

No 10: Brandon Thomas-Asante, Coventry City

He seems to have really found a niche for himself within the way that Frank wants him to play. And just as with Coventry players that we've already mentioned, as a collective, their levels have gone up. Now it's just about maintaining that between now and the end of the season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has 13 goal involvements (10 goals, three assists), which is the most in the Championship

RW: Abdul Fatawu, Leicester City

He is a wonderful player to watch. The trademark he had at the start of the season, which was basically cutting and smashing in the top corner, which bizarrely teams couldn't get their heads around that that's what he was going to do.

Abdul Fatawu has both attempted (124) and completed (50) the most dribbles of any player in the Championship this season.

LW: Sorba Thomas, Stoke City

A team and a squad that is doing way better than perhaps we thought they might. Sorba being a big part of that. Now the question always was about consistency, and Mark Robins has brought that to his game.

Sorba Thomas is the only player in the Championship this season to have been involved in 4+ goals (4) and 4+ assists (4).

ST: Carlton Morris, Derby County

He's got that physical presence, the ability to find the back of the net, he can occupy a defence pretty much on his own at times, given his physical capabilities, and he could be a key part in how successful Derby are this season.

Carlton Morris is the joint top scorer in the Championship with 10 goals.