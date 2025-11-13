Vertu Trophy 2025/26: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament
Twenty Sky Bet League One clubs have made it to the round-of-32 in the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy, with 11 from Sky Bet League Two advancing; West Ham are the only Premier League U21 team remaining; every Vertu Trophy match is available to watch live on Sky Sports+ this season
Thursday 13 November 2025 14:51, UK
The draw for the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy round-of-32 was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday November 13.
Round-of-32 draw
Ties will take place week commencing December 1 2025.
Northern section
Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City
Crewe Alexandra vs Stockport County
Doncaster Rovers vs Chesterfield
Harrogate Town vs Blackpool
Lincoln City vs Huddersfield Town
Port Vale vs Barnsley
Salford City vs Rotherham United
Tranmere Rovers vs Fleetwood Town
Southern section
Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United
Cardiff City vs AFC Wimbledon
Colchester United vs West Ham United U21
Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle
Luton Town vs Exeter City
Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Stevenage vs Walsall
Swindon Town vs Peterborough United
Latest Vertu Trophy video
Who won the competition last season?
Birmingham were denied a historic league and cup double as Peterborough upset the odds to lift the Vertu Trophy after a 2-0 win at Wembley - becoming the first side in history to retain the trophy.
- Got Sky? Watch the Vertu Trophy on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
Last five EFL Trophy winners
- 2024/25 - Peterborough United
- 2023/24 - Peterborough United
- 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
- 2021/22 - Rotherham United
- 2020/21 - Sunderland
When is the final?
The 2025/26 Vertu Trophy final will take place on Sunday April 12 2026 at Wembley Stadium.