Vertu Trophy 2025/26: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

Twenty Sky Bet League One clubs have made it to the round-of-32 in the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy, with 11 from Sky Bet League Two advancing; West Ham are the only Premier League U21 team remaining; every Vertu Trophy match is available to watch live on Sky Sports+ this season

Thursday 13 November 2025 14:51, UK

EFL Vertu Trophy

The draw for the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy round-of-32 was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday November 13.

Round-of-32 draw

Ties will take place week commencing December 1 2025.

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City

Crewe Alexandra vs Stockport County

Doncaster Rovers vs Chesterfield

Harrogate Town vs Blackpool

Lincoln City vs Huddersfield Town

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Salford City vs Rotherham United

Tranmere Rovers vs Fleetwood Town

Southern section

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United

Cardiff City vs AFC Wimbledon

Colchester United vs West Ham United U21

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Luton Town vs Exeter City

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Stevenage vs Walsall

Swindon Town vs Peterborough United

Who won the competition last season?

Birmingham were denied a historic league and cup double as Peterborough upset the odds to lift the Vertu Trophy after a 2-0 win at Wembley - becoming the first side in history to retain the trophy.

Last five EFL Trophy winners

  • 2024/25 - Peterborough United
  • 2023/24 - Peterborough United
  • 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers
  • 2021/22 - Rotherham United
  • 2020/21 - Sunderland

When is the final?

The 2025/26 Vertu Trophy final will take place on Sunday April 12 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

