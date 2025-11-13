Vertu Trophy 2025/26: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

The draw for the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy round-of-32 was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday November 13.

Round-of-32 draw

Ties will take place week commencing December 1 2025.

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City

Crewe Alexandra vs Stockport County

Doncaster Rovers vs Chesterfield

Harrogate Town vs Blackpool

Lincoln City vs Huddersfield Town

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Salford City vs Rotherham United

Tranmere Rovers vs Fleetwood Town

Southern section

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United

Cardiff City vs AFC Wimbledon

Colchester United vs West Ham United U21

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Luton Town vs Exeter City

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Stevenage vs Walsall

Swindon Town vs Peterborough United

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2024/25 - Peterborough United

2023/24 - Peterborough United

2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

When is the final?

The 2025/26 Vertu Trophy final will take place on Sunday April 12 2026 at Wembley Stadium.