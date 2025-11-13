Championship talking points: Sacking season, Coventry's form & Derby motoring

Time up for Manning at Norwich

Despite the club hierarchy coming out to back Liam Manning just a couple of weeks ago, his sacking seemed inevitable after a disastrous start to the season. Norwich are in the bottom three and have lost every home game this season in every competition.

Curtis Davies on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

It seemed inevitable, but only a couple of weeks ago there were comments saying he was their man and they were going to back him. It's always difficult when you get that vote of confidence and then the decision goes the other way.

For a team like Norwich to [lose every] home game is ridiculous. It clearly wasn't good enough. This isn't the Norwich of old that were always there or thereabouts. They've become that yo-yo club that can go up or down, but in a league as open as this one, they still had a chance if they put a run together.

I do feel sorry for Liam Manning because of the job he did at Bristol City. He was ready to kick on again, then took the job at his hometown club, the one he supported as a boy. It had all the makings of a fairytale, but it just hasn't worked out.

For his sake, I hope his reputation isn't too tarnished and he gets another chance, because he's a really good manager with a lot to offer the game. Norwich now need to get it right immediately. I don't think they'll go down, but you never know in this league.

What next for Middlesbrough after Edwards departure?

A season that has begun so positively for Middlesbrough has been soured by the departure of Rob Edwards.

But still, optimism remains with the club second in the table. A big role awaits for whomever takes charge at the Riverside Stadium.

Luke Chambers on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

There was a lot of hope and promise there, and it's a big blow to them.

Where do they go now? There’ll be lots of names linked because it’s a brilliant job and you’re taking over a team that’s doing well. It’s one of those jobs that rarely comes up.

Whoever comes in has to get the balance right. It might look like an easy job, but it won’t be. Sometimes a new manager arrives with ego and a new philosophy, but if you’re taking over a team that’s flying, you don’t need to change everything. You’ve got to do your homework, know the players, and keep the momentum.

They’re lucky it’s the international break because it gives them time to think carefully about their next step. I’ve seen it before when things are going well and a manager changes, and suddenly that whole blueprint gets ripped up.

Should Still have been given more time?

Just 13 games in the end for Will Still at Southampton. Two wins in that time spelt the end of his tenure and, naturally, the club then went on to win their next two before the international break under interim boss Tonda Eckert.

But should Still have been given more time at St Mary's?

Curtis Davies on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

When you bring in a manager like Will Still, who's done well in France, you have to see it as a project. It's a rebuild. They've come down from the Premier League, lost players, signed a few like Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows who are Championship-ready, but Still needed time to implement his style.

After a season of losing, that mentality becomes a habit, and you have to shake it out of the players. It was always going to be tense with Southampton down there, but the timing of his sacking was telling. Maybe they were planning to pull the trigger and worried that if he'd won those next two games, it would have made things more difficult for them.

If they've done it because they already have someone lined up, fine. But if it's just to wait and see who becomes available, that's more surprising. But that's football. Will's gone now, and they've got time to rebuild, but they'll want to move quickly to get someone in over the international break.

Can anyone stop Coventry?

Coventry had their first setback of the season as they lost 3-2 at Wrexham, but bounced back brilliantly from a first defeat of the campaign to win their next two games.

Can anyone stop Frank Lampard's side?

Luke Chambers on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

I think Frank’s learnt so much in such a short space of time. When you look at his spells with Derby and Chelsea, he had to learn quickly, sometimes through failure. When he first started, he was probably more emotional with the highs and lows, but he’s clearly developed since then.

Speaking to Luke Woolfenden, who’s gone there from Ipswich, he said that Frank was already warning the players that a defeat would come eventually. When it did, they had to change three of their back four, which disrupted the consistency they’d had. But instead of panicking, they stuck to their principles. They came up against a strong side that was clinical, and sometimes you just have to accept that.

You look at their attacking options, if you stop [Brandon] Thomas-Asante, you’ve still got Haji Wright, [Ephron] Mason-Clark and [Tatsuhiro] Sakamoto to deal with. They’ve got so many weapons across the pitch.

Sheehan sacked by Swansea

Another managerial casualty in the Championship came in south Wales as Swansea parted company with Alan Sheehan after one win in seven games.

Curtis Davies on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

It's been difficult recently. Alan is a good guy, and Richard Stearman, a former team-mate of mine, is his assistant manager. It’s tough to take for them after the excellent job they did last year. Initially, as interim, they performed really well and were then given the task of overseeing Swansea’s season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out in recent weeks.

I thought a club like Swansea might give them a bit more time. You do wonder about the expectations at Swansea and what they expect from that squad and where they see themselves finishing. Last season, they were seven points off the play-offs, so to be just below Southampton now, who also recently lost their manager, it will be tough to take.

In this world, with the riches of the Premier League dangled above, everyone wants it immediately. I think Swansea already have an idea of who they want to bring in to replace Alan quickly.

Is it finally coming together for Ipswich?

Hopes were high for Ipswich Town at the start of the season that they could push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The start, however, was slow. But they have won back-to-back away games now and scored four goals in each. Is it coming together for the Tractor Boys?

Luke Chambers on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

It’s the first time they’ve really had consistency in their team selection, and that makes a massive difference. In the Championship, with the schedule you have to face, it’s not easy to keep the same side, but these players are fit enough to handle it, especially early in the season when you get international breaks to recover.

To do what they’ve done in their last two away games, scoring four goals in each after struggling away from home, really sends out a message that they’re finding their rhythm. The start of the season has been a bit disappointing by their standards, but they’ve still been in and around the play-off places. With their game in hand, they could easily find themselves back in the top six.

People talk about a slow start, and yes, it’s been slower than expected, but when Ipswich click, they don’t just win - they dominate, winning by three or four. They’ve got so much attacking quality to choose from, so it was always going to take a little time for everyone to find their form.

Morris inspiring Derby push

After a slow start to the season, Derby County are motoring. Five wins on the bounce now and 10 goals for Carlton Morris. From a dreary opening, a play-off push suddenly seems possible.

Curtis Davies on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

They were very good at the weekend, and against a Blackburn side that was also in form, that was a big and telling result.

Carlton Morris has been fantastic. His physical attributes and leadership are key to Derby. He brings so much to the team, especially in a Derby side that likes to play but also relies on his presence.

He is a handful for defenders all game, whether he scores or not. The fact he’s already scored 10 goals this season has been fantastic.

If something were to happen to Carlton, you wouldn’t want it to derail Derby’s season. That’s always a worry. Derby need the other players around Carlton to contribute more goals, so the burden isn’t solely on him. But at the end of the day, if he scores 20 and Derby get promoted, everyone will be happy.