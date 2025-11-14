WSL talking points: Chelsea Women on the brink of history as Arsenal Women take on an improved Tottenham Women in the north London derby

A new kind of pressure dawns for Man City

Man City vs Man Utd, Saturday, 1.30pm

Something in the air changes when you're top of the pile and after Chelsea's draw at Arsenal last weekend, Man City have turned from the chaser to the chased.

Now we find out how serious their title credentials are with the pressure already rising and as they take on the final of their realistic competitors for the league crown, as well as their cross-town rivals, and the side with the second-tightest defence in the division.

But collectively, Man City's forwards have found the net 15 times this term, at least six more than any other side's attacking unit.

Andree Jeglertz's style is less about pretty football - City's predominance in the past - and more geared towards results. City still play a possession-based style but it's less focussed on passing opposition sides into oblivion.

They are down in every passing metric this season compared with last. Average possession, sequence time in open play and pass frequency have all dropped. And yet City are more fluid, comfortable winning the ball in deeper areas and attacking at pace.

"We will miss passes, but we hunt the ball back," Jeglertz told his side at half-time when trailing to Everton last week. They won the game 2-1 with goals scored by Viv Miedema and Bunny Shaw. A predictable pair. City's frontline is firing, and while it continues to function in that way, they are a fearsome prospect.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Everton and Man City

However, Marc Skinner's side have taken points off Chelsea and Arsenal this season. If they can navigate this latest test, the feeling that this might be the year the WSL trophy leaves west London will really begin to grow.

Skinner could do without a must-not-lose game immediately after an embarrassing home defeat by Aston Villa last weekend, because should they leave empty handed they will find themselves seven points off the top of the table. Not insurmountable, but not far off.

A morale-boosting win over PSG in midweek has set them up well, but this is a different kettle of fish entirely.

History beckons for Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea stand on the precipice of history. If they win or draw this weekend, they will set a new record for WSL games unbeaten - 34, beating their own previous run of 33 league games without defeat.

Sonia Bompastor told Sky Sports last week that the run is not even on her radar, but it will be an incredible feat nonetheless. Chelsea are a winning machine, although there is one more game to navigate first.

Add to that, captain Millie Bright can break the WSL appearance record with her 211th game in the league. The word 'legend' is batted around often, but that certainly applies to the Blues captain. She remains a consistent performer for Chelsea as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Liverpool and Brighton, where a late equaliser denied the home side their first win in the league

Liverpool will be boosted by their first WSL point last weekend. Gareth Taylor has been a thorn in Chelsea's side too - he has been the manager in two of their last four league defeats, and was in charge the last time the Blues failed to score in a WSL match.

This, of course, was with Man City, but Taylor has the know-how to beat Chelsea - not many do. Whether his players can execute the plan is another story, with the Blues looking unstoppable.

Spurs look good - but Ho is yet to prove they can mix with best

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Sunday, 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

It's rare for Arsenal to find themselves level on points with Tottenham heading into a north London derby. Sunday's hosts have a miserable record against their rivals, only winning one of 11 meetings. Last season the Gunners won this fixture 3-0.

But times are changing. Spurs' spark has been reignited by new boss Martin Ho and his all-action style of football. They have won three of four on home turf, and actually registered more wins overall (five) than Arsenal have managed this term - only five points shy of their total points tally for last season. Things are looking up.

Spurs play fast and direct. In many ways it's the antithesis to Arsenal's approach, which is far more methodical and intricate. Both can work as long as the shoe fits, but it's this clash of styles that makes this meeting at this particular juncture interesting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Arsenal and Chelsea, where the home side were denied victory by a controversial offside decision

75 per cent of the total goals Spurs have conceded in the WSL this season have come across just two games. They shipped five alone to Manchester City. And here's the crux. Ho's side have won all five games against teams in the bottom half of the table, but lost all three encounters with teams in the top half.

It's a striking comparison, and Ho's biggest challenge if he wants to turn what was previously a middling team into something much greater.

Back to the day job for Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs London City Lionesses, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

After a shock, though not undeserved, win at Man Utd last weekend, it's back to the bread and butter for Aston Villa, but a game which will go further to determining which end of mid-table they finish with a game against one of the teams around them in London City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa

Victory would leapfrog them above their opponents and into sixth, and with a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham would have them in a solid position to mount a charge to unseat Spurs too.

They could have an easier draw than Sunday's opponents, however, who have a perfect record against anyone outside of last season's top four.

Jocelyn Precheur's side do have the second-leakiest defence in the division and when facing the fourth-lowest scorers, which of those is better fixed will have a big say in who goes on to win.

Leicester hoping to end poor away run

Brighton vs Leicester, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports+

Despite their pre-season turmoil, Leicester have stabilised somewhat under Rick Passmore. The next area of improvement is their away form.

The Foxes are without a win in their last 20 WSL games on the road (D7 L13) and could set the longest winless away run in the history of the competition this weekend - they are are currently level with Yeovil Town.

And Brighton are strong at home. The Seagulls have lost just one of their last five WSL games on their own patch (W3 D1) - although that defeat did come in their most recent, which was a 3-2 loss to Man Utd.

The game will be played at the Amex Stadium as Brighton look to boost their own season, which is failing to hit the same heights of the last few years.

Can West Ham follow up their first point?

West Ham vs Everton, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports+

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the WSL game between West Ham and Leicester

In the eighth game of the WSL season, West Ham finally registered their first point of the campaign against Leicester. They also beat Southampton 5-0 in the midweek League Cup game to give them another boost in confidence.

A home game against Everton could be the perfect time for more points too. The Hammers were strong at Victoria Road last year, and have won three of their last four WSL home games against Everton (L1), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five.

The Toffees themselves are not out of reach from the relegation spot, having not won since the opening day of the season at Liverpool, and are in need of points. It will be an intriguing to see if either can snatch the advantage.