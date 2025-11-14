Hannah Hampton: Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confirms goalkeeper could miss rest of year with quad injury

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has confirmed goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will be out for a few weeks with a quad injury.

Bompastor revealed Hampton could be sidelined for the rest of the year, meaning she could miss England's games against China and Ghana.

The Lionesses' No 1 was absent from Chelsea's 6-0 win against St Polten in the Women's Champions League having picked up the injury during the controversial 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

She will not be travelling with the Blues squad for their trip to Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Hannah Hampton picked up an injury during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal

"Hannah won't be here," Bompastor said. "She picked up a quad injury.

"She will be out for a few weeks.

"We'll see if we will see her before the end of the year but I'm not sure."

Games Hampton could miss through injury Liverpool (A) - November 16

Barcelona (H) - November 20

China (H) - November 29

Ghana (H) - December 2

Everton (H) - December 2

Roma (H) - December 10

Brighton (A) - December 14

Wolfsburg (A) - December 17

It is not the first time that Hampton has been sidelined this season, having been forced to miss England's 2-1 defeat to Brazil in their first game since retaining the European Championship in the summer.

Khiara Keating replaced Hampton that night and could well do so again come the international break at the end of November. Swiss international Livia Peng will likely continue to fill Hampton's position at club level, having started in the win over St Polten on Tuesday.

Hampton injury presents opportunity to Peng and Keating

Image: Khiara Keating could be in line to replace Hampton for England

Analysis from Sky Sports' Callum Bishop:

"When one door closes, another one opens.

"The injury to Hannah Hampton is a bitter blow for the young goalkeeper, who recently found herself in the unwanted spotlight following comments made by former England team-mate Mary Earps.

"However, it gives a chance for others to come out of the shadows and step up to the plate.

"Peng made an ideal start filling in for Hampton, keeping a clean sheet in the 6-0 victory over St Polten. But sterner tests are to follow.

"Assuming the England star is indeed out until the end of the calendar year, Peng will have to deal with both Barcelona and Wolfsburg, where she will likely need to replicate Hampton's summer heroics to give Bompastor's team the best platform for victory.

"It also presents another chance for Khiara Keating to prove she's the next in line for the Lionesses.

"The 21-year-old made her international debut in the defeat to Brazil during the last camp. That gives a strong indication that she will get the nod when China and Ghana visit.

"If Sarina Wiegman gives her that vote of confidence, it will be a chance to show her worth in the relatively unpressured environment of an international friendly, and the opportunity to remind Wiegman she does not want to be an understudy forever. Much like Hampton proved when usurping Earps in the England team."