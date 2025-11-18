Tylon Smith: The QPR defender shortlisted for African Youth Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Achraf Hakimi and... Tylon Smith?

It is certainly possible a 20-year-old defender yet to make a senior league appearance at QPR could join that list of star players in winning an African Youth Player of the Year award.

Smith was nominated after helping steer South Africa to victory at the U20 AFCON in May, and is down to the final three shortlisted in the category ahead of the ceremony in Morocco on Wednesday night.

"Being nominated is huge," Smith tells Sky Sports. "For a defender it's rare, but it was possible for me. I feel I deserve it because I played a really good tournament."

The AFCON success was South Africa's first ever triumph at that level. And Smith picked up Player of the Tournament, an accolade he puts down to 'consistency and discipline'.

"Usually it goes to forwards," Smith says. "But for me as a defender it was amazing. I felt proud because I played a very good tournament and my hard work paid off.

"Just being part of the team was big for me. It showed people believed in me. Putting on that shirt was something big for me. I couldn't believe it. I'm blessed.

"We made the country proud and made history."

It has been quite the whirlwind year for Smith. Shortly after the tournament win he was whisking his way to London to sign for QPR. He hadn't yet made a senior appearance for his club back home in Stellenbosch FC.

He laughs when asked if the main reason for signing for Rangers was the fact that their MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium stands on South Africa Road in west London.

"I didn't know that when I signed," Smith says. "My agent told me whenever I miss home, I can go there and feel like I'm back in South Africa."

Image: Ian Randall Photography

Homesickness hasn't been a problem so far, mind.

"As a child I believed I would play overseas," he says. "It was always my dream to make it as a pro so I could provide for my family back home.

"The moment my agent told me QPR were interested I never considered staying in South Africa. It was always my dream to play in Europe.

"I'm still settling in. My first days here in England were a bit strange, being all by myself with no family, but I'm doing well so far. It's good.

"It is different compared to South Africa, but I have to get used to it and take it as it comes."

Smith is still yet to make a Championship appearance for QPR. He did play 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup but then had to leave London for several weeks to play for South Africa again at the U20 World Cup.

Image: Ian Randall Photography

That game at Plymouth back in August did end in defeat, but it was a thrill for Smith to be involved for the first time.

"I really enjoyed it," he recalls. "The game was physical, but it was nice. It was my first game at a high level. Even though the result wasn't good, I feel I did well and I'm happy about it.

"My family watched from home. It was great that they could see me play at a professional level. That was always my dream."

The next dream is to break into the QPR side and then see where it takes him.

"My focus is on QPR," Smith says. "The boss [head coach Julien Stephan] told me to keep pushing and working hard every day. He likes what I am doing so far."

He still has half an eye on making the squad for South Africa at next summer's World Cup, with it being the first time his nation have qualified since hosting in 2010.

"I think there's hope for me," he says. "If I can get a call-up to the under-23 team in December and prove myself, it will help. I'll stay disciplined and consistent, and you never know."

A win in that Youth Player of the Year award would certainly go a long way to helping with that dream as well.

Past CAF Youth Player of the Year winners

2024 - Lamine Camara, Senegal

2023 - Lamine Camara, Senegal

2022 - Pape Matar Sarr, Senegal

2019 - Achraf Hakimi, Morocco

2018 - Achraf Hakimi, Morocco

2017 - Patson Daka, Zambia

2016 - Alex Iwobi, Nigeria

2015 - Victor Osimhen, Nigeria

(Notable winners of previous now-defunct CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year award)

Kelechi Iheanacho (2013, 2016), Yacine Brahimi (2014), Mo Salah (2012), Salomon Kalou (2008), John Obi Mikel (2005), Obafemi Martins (2003, 2004), Mido (2002)