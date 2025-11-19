Wolfsburg Women 5-2 Man Utd Women: Marc Skinner's tough week continues as 100-per-cent Champions League is ended

Man Utd's tough week continued with a second defeat in five days ending their perfect Champions League record as Wolfsburg bounced back from Fridolina Rolfo's early opener to run out 5-2 winners in Germany.

After their previously steadfast defence was breached three times at Man City on Saturday, United shipped four goals in a game for the first time this season - and made life far too easy for their hosts to score them.

Things had started so brightly for Marc Skinner's side, who took an early lead through Rolfo's bullet header, but once a poor clearance from Safia Middleton-Patel was pounced upon by Ella Peddemors three minutes later, Wolfsburg took full control.

Man Utd's defensive generosity towards Peddemors continued as her cross was allowed to squeeze beyond Middleton-Patel at her near post before half-time, and when Lineth Beerensteyn fired home a superb third the hosts appeared on their way to victory.

Melvine Malard pulled one back for United moments later to restore some hope, but the momentum remained with the hosts after the break and they added a deserved fourth through Beerensteyn's second, firing through the legs of Maya Le Tissier.

As if to sum up their own plight, Jayde Riviere made it a hat-trick of Man Utd defensive errors with a blind back pass to Middleton-Patel intercepted by Vivien Endemann who rounded the goalkeeper before finishing off a miserable night for the WSL side.

Despite their heavy defeat, Man Utd remained temporarily clear inside the Women's Champions League quarter-final automatic qualifying spots, with three wins from four in the competition so far.

More to follow...