Frank Lampard interview: Cool, calm and collected Coventry boss won't relax until the work is done

Coventry City's biggest setback so far this season could have turned out to be their biggest positive.

Frank Lampard's side were spooked at Wrexham on Halloween, as their 12-game unbeaten run came to an end.

"It probably helped me more than anyone, because you get asked a lot about winning runs," Lampard tells Sky Sports.

"When results build up, you start to think about the risks of overconfidence and complacency. The defeat was a good reminder that if you are not fully focused, especially away from home, matches become difficult.

"We all understood that, but experiencing it reinforces the message. You take the positives and learn from it. Often you learn more in defeat.

"It is normal in this league to lose matches. What was unusual was how strong we were at the start of the season. The reaction after a setback is what matters. We handled it well and moved on quickly."

Image: Lampard won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for October

In the end it was a minor blip in an exemplary start to the season for Coventry. They won their next two, and with 15 games gone they are five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Lampard has been delighted with the response to the end of last season, when they lost to Sunderland in heartbreaking last-ditch circumstances in the play-off semi-final.

"I am so pleased with how we have started," he says. "After the disappointment of last season the group returned with real determination. We are working with mostly the same squad as last season with only a few additions, and they have been excellent.

"Many people may have thought we could aim for the play-offs, but to be where we are now is a credit to the players. The challenge is to continue improving. We can still get better, but I am delighted with the efforts so far."

Lampard is now approaching a year in charge at Coventry City, having been appointed last November. At the time it seemed a controversial move as he replaced legendary figure Mark Robins.

But a year is a long time in this league, and that controversy is a distant memory. Lampard's work has been exemplary.

Lampard reflects on his time in charge of Coventry City as he approaches the one-year anniversary of his appointment

"I enjoy working here," he says. "I enjoy the players and the environment. There are still areas we want to improve on and off the pitch, such as training ground details, recovery and preparation.

"I have experience from my playing and managerial career that helps me identify these things. I try to work hard every day and I learn all the time.

"You make decisions, some good and some you reflect on, and that is part of the job. I feel more calm in the role with experience. If we work hard, we usually get what we deserve."

Lampard, now 47, admits he is a more relaxed figure now than he was as a player, or when he started out in management in the Championship at Derby.

His reputation speaks for itself and does a lot of the leg work in helping him gain respect anywhere he goes, but the calmness in his approach has also helped him assert his authority.

"Experience and the environment help," Lampard says." I trust the players because they drive themselves and understand what we want to be as a team. That trust brings calmness.

"You also learn that sometimes you can work just as well without immediate rewards, so you avoid getting carried away when things go right.

"My nature has never been to get too high. I always look ahead to the next challenge and try to guard against complacency. I want to stay demanding while keeping things steady."

That attitude is unlikely to change within Lampard until the work is done. There are still 31 games to go - starting with West Brom on Saturday, live on Sky Sports - but Coventry are about as well placed as they can be right now to kick on.

Attacking output key for Coventry

One of the most stark aspects of Coventry's impressive season has been their output in terms of goals. There have been 40 in their first 15 games of the season. No other side in the league has managed more than 26.

Lampard credits consistency within the squad, with very little upheaval in the summer, as providing a major benefit to their performances.

Lampard discusses how impressed he was with how Coventry bounced back from their first defeat of the season to win their next two

"Continuity has been a major positive," he says. "When you work with the same group and carry the same message, progress is quicker. The players understand what we want and how we work. They are invested, on and off the pitch.

The club values development and getting the most from the squad rather than constant changes. That stability helps. We must stay focused because momentum and good results mean nothing if complacency appears. We will keep working in the right way."

Brandon Thomas-Asante is the top scorer in the Championship with 10. He had previously never scored more than 11 in an entire league campaign.

"Our attacking play comes from hard work on the training ground and supporting the players," Lampard says. "We do not have a huge number of attacking options, so we have to rotate carefully. Losing Jack Rudoni was significant because he was vital last season, and we had to adapt.

"Several players stepped up. Brandon Thomas-Asante returned from preseason hungry and focused. We worked with Haji Wright on moving centrally, which has helped him. Our wingers have strong talent and we manage their minutes to keep them sharp.

"Overall, we improved how we build play, how we move the ball through the lines and how we attack in transition. The players have taken the ideas on board and applied them well. We want to keep that going and stay clinical when chances come."