Steve McClaren: Former England boss quits as Jamaica head coach after failure to qualify directly for 2026 World Cup

Steve McClaren has resigned as Jamaica head coach after failing to qualify directly for the World Cup.

Jamaica could have reached next summer's tournament had they beaten Curacao, but a goalless draw means their opponents finished top of the group and qualified for the tournament instead.

They are the smallest nation ever to make it to the World Cup.

Image: Steve McClaren has resigned from his role at Jamaica head coach

McClaren said in a statement: "Over the last 18 months, I have given everything I have to this job, to this role.

"I carried the weight and pride of this job with the deepest respect.

"Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career.

"But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group.

Image: A goalless draw secured Curacao's place at next year's World Cup

"It is the responsibility of the leader, myself, to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team for them to go forward.

"After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team."

McClaren replaced Heimir Hellgrimsson - the current Republic of Ireland chief - in August 2024 and took charge of 24 matches in total.

He won 13 of those, with his side losing only once in World Cup qualifying - a 2-0 defeat to Curacao on October.

Forty-two teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far, with a list below:

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When is the draw for the play-offs?

The draw will take place on Thursday at 12pm UK time from FIFA's home in Zurich, Switzerland. Follow live coverage on Sky Sports digital platforms.