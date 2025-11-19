Steve McClaren: Former England boss quits as Jamaica head coach after failure to qualify directly for 2026 World Cup
McClaren needed a win against Curacao to take Jamaica to the 2026 World Cup, but a 0-0 draw means they will have to take part in the inter-confederation play-offs in March to earn a place; the 64-year-old said the job had been "one of the greatest honours of my career"
Wednesday 19 November 2025 12:26, UK
Steve McClaren has resigned as Jamaica head coach after failing to qualify directly for the World Cup.
Jamaica could have reached next summer's tournament had they beaten Curacao, but a goalless draw means their opponents finished top of the group and qualified for the tournament instead.
They are the smallest nation ever to make it to the World Cup.
McClaren said in a statement: "Over the last 18 months, I have given everything I have to this job, to this role.
"I carried the weight and pride of this job with the deepest respect.
"Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career.
"But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group.
"It is the responsibility of the leader, myself, to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team for them to go forward.
"After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team."
McClaren replaced Heimir Hellgrimsson - the current Republic of Ireland chief - in August 2024 and took charge of 24 matches in total.
He won 13 of those, with his side losing only once in World Cup qualifying - a 2-0 defeat to Curacao on October.
Who has qualified already for World Cup?
Forty-two teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far, with a list below:
When is the draw for the play-offs?
The draw will take place on Thursday at 12pm UK time from FIFA's home in Zurich, Switzerland. Follow live coverage on Sky Sports digital platforms.