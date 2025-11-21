Scottish Premiership: Every game analysed including St Mirren vs Celtic and Aberdeen vs Hearts live on Sky

After the drama of Scotland's World Cup heroics, the attention switches back to domestic duties.

There is a full card to look forward to this weekend with two games live on Sky Sports. We take a look at the big talking points...

Can Celtic close the gap on Hearts?

Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney remain in charge at Celtic as the club continues the process of appointing Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor.

Celtic have won back-to-back Premiership games by 4-0 and another victory would cut the gap on leaders Hearts to four points, for a few hours at least.

Image: Martin O'Neill (L) and Shaun Maloney (R) remain in interim charge at Celtic

They haven't won three league matches on the spin while scoring at least four and keeping a clean sheet in all three since a run of four across October and November 2003, also under O'Neill.

St Mirren could go six league games without a victory for the second time this calendar year if they drop more points against the Hoops - they have lost 13 of their last 15 games against them.

Stephen Robinson's side are ninth in the table, just two points ahead of bottom side Livingston.

Image: Lawrence Shankland put Scotland 2-1 ahead in the closing stages vs Denmark

Unbeaten Hearts head to Aberdeen looking for their first win at Pittodrie since May 2016, when current Jambos boss Derek McInnes was in charge of the Dons.

Aberdeen have found some form after a dismal start to the season and have lost just one of their last five league games, while scoring in every one.

Lawrence Shankland, fresh from scoring in Scotland's 4-2 win against Denmark, has netted seven Premiership goals this season - the Dons have scored eight as a team.

Rangers resurgent under Röhl

Rangers have picked up maximum points in the Premiership since Danny Röhl took charge.

Of the club's previous four permanent managers, only Russell Martin failed to win his first four league games.

The pressure is on for newly promoted Livingston, who have managed just one victory this season and sit bottom of the table, although only one point adrift.

Max Aarons' stoppage-time goal snatched a win for Rangers in West Lothian in September, which was Martin's only Premiership win as Ibrox boss.

Livi have lost 20 of their last 22 meetings with Rangers in all competitions and are on their worst top-flight run since 2005/06.

Will Hibs add to Dundee's woes to remain third?

Image: Hibernian are currently third in the Premiership

Hibernian currently sit ahead of Rangers on goal difference, having played a game more, and know only a win at home to Dundee is guaranteed to keep them in third place by Saturday night.

And the form looks good for David Gray's side - they are unbeaten in their last 16 top-flight home matches against the Dark Blues.

They did lose to Rangers before the international break to end their formidable home league run and will want to avoid losing back-to-back in Leith for the first time since 2024.

Image: Steven Pressley has won just two league games with Dundee

Dundee are on the longest run of away defeats of any current Scottish Premiership side and are just one point ahead of bottom of the table Livingston.

Only David Martindale's side have conceded more goals than the Dee this season.

Can Kilmarnock halt losing run?

Kilmarnock have lost their last five Premiership games and risk being dragged into a relegation fight before the turn of the year.

They are on the longest losing streak by any side in this season's top flight and it's their longest run since 2021 which they went eight games without a point.

While Motherwell are winless in their last six league games at Rugby Park, they have lost just two of their 12 league games this season.

Image: Tawanda Maswanhise has scored five Premiership goals for Motherwell this season

Dropping points from a winning position is an issue for Jens Berthel Askou's side, though, with 12 points from winning positions in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Steelmen have opened the scoring in five league matches this season, going on to win just two of those.

Will Bairns' strong Premiership return continue?

Falkirk, who currently sit fifth, have alternated between winning and losing in the Scottish Premiership in each of their five matches away from home this season, losing their last on the road 0-4 to Celtic.

They have gained nine points from losing positions, the most of any team in the competition this season, and have gone on to win two of their last three league matches in which they conceded the first goal.

This will be Falkirk's first away game at Dundee United in the top-flight since losing 3-0 in February 2010. United are unbeaten in the last eight top-flight meetings between the sides.

A victory for Jim Goodwin's side would lift them into the top six and above Falkirk.