White Ribbon Campaign: Sky Sports supporting charity to end violence against women and girls

Sky Sports is supporting the White Ribbon Campaign (WRC), which is a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.

On November 25 every year, the world marks White Ribbon Day, which is also the United Nations' Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Sky Sports is proud to continue its support for White Ribbon, the leading charity in England and Wales working with men and boys to end violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon's mission is to create a culture where abuse is never tolerated and everyone plays a role in challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours. By supporting this campaign, we're reinforcing our commitment to respect, equality, and safety for all.

As part of our long-standing support of this campaign, Sky Sports has produced a short film explaining more about the initiative, while our on-screen contributors will be wearing white ribbons as a visible pledge to end violence against women and girls.

To show your support and for more information about White Ribbon UK, visit www.whiteribbon.org.uk.

If you are affected by this then there is more help and support available at www.sky.com/viewersupport. There is also information on there from Women's Aid and Refuge, which can provide more support should you need it.

Why is White Ribbon Day important?

One in four women will be a victim to sexual assault or attempted assault in their lifetime.

Thirty-nine per cent of secondary school teachers said they are aware of at least one incident of misogynistic behaviour from a pupil in the last week.

Three in five women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse in the workplace. Three in five have experienced three of more incidents of bullying at work

White Ribbon UK state: "Letting sexism slide puts women and girls at risk. Sexist jokes, catcalling, staring, and comments might seem harmless, but they are serious because they can lead to violence and abuse.

"This White Ribbon Day, we want more men to use their voices and speak up to create a world where everyone is safe, equal and respected.

"Every time we ignore something that doesn't feel right, we miss a chance to set a better example."