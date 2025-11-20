Jean-Philippe Mateta contract: Crystal Palace hold talks with striker over new deal as transfer interest grows
Crystal Palace have held talks with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta over a new deal at Selhurst Park; the Eagles are aware of transfer interest in the 28-year-old, as well as other players like Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton; Mateta has entered the final 18 months of his current contract
Thursday 20 November 2025 10:43, UK
Crystal Palace have held talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta about extending his contract at Selhurst Park.
There is no agreement yet - but Palace remain calm about the situation, with the Frenchman's current deal still having more than 18 months left to run.
Palace are aware of growing interest in Mateta, as well as a number of their other players including Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton and Liverpool target Marc Guehi.
Mateta, 28, has scored six goals in 11 games so far this season having finished last season in red-hot form.
He recently broke into the France squad and scored twice in his first three caps.
He made his international debut in October and then scored in the draw with Iceland before adding his second in the win away to Azerbaijan last weekend.
Mateta has scored 54 times in 171 appearances for Palace , including 17 in all competitions last season as Palace won the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.
Palace believe only Liverpool could make Guehi move in January
Crystal Palace believe only Liverpool may attempt to buy Marc Guehi in January, Sky Sports News understands.
The feeling around Selhurst Park is that the other major European sides interested in Guehi are only willing to sign him as a free agent next summer.
Liverpool remain interested in Guehi after a late £35m deal to buy him collapsed on Deadline Day in the summer.
Whether their preference is to try and buy him in January or land him as a free transfer next summer remains to be seen, but there is competition from some big clubs in Europe, especially Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are also thought to be keen and Guehi is free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1.
Liverpool go into the January window having lost summer signing and centre-back Giovanni Leoni to long-term injury while there is uncertainty around the future of Ibrahima Konate, with his contract set to expire in the summer.