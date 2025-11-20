Birmingham City latest: Club reveal images of new 62,000-seater stadium as Tom Wagner aims for Premier League return

Birmingham City have revealed new images of their planned 62,000-seater stadium.

The stadium was announced during a launch event on Thursday and is to be developed by Heatherwick Studio and MANICA Architecture.

Image: Images were released during a launch event on Thursday.

“We could not be more excited to share this incredible design with so many people who played an important role in making it a reality,” chairman and co-owner Tom Wagner said following the reveal.

An announcement video was released as part of the launch which included former player Jude Bellingham, as well as fellow co-owner Tom Brady, who stated that NFL matches would also take place at the stadium in the future.

The stadium has been given the working name of 'The Birmingham City Powerhouse,' with club statements saying that it 'draws upon the proud heritage of the West Midlands.'

Image: Chairman Tom Wagner claims the stadium will become a reality within the next five years.

“The members of the board and my Knighthead colleagues who, like me, have fallen in love with this city, the people, the football club. The opportunity to create something unique and distinctive in one of this country’s greatest and sometimes overlooked regions," Wagner added.

“We’re very proud that today, with the beautiful image of the Powerhouse behind us, it will be overlooked no more.”

Image: The stadium will include an interchangeable pitch and will have a roof that will close within 20 minutes

Wagner claimed that the stadium will become a reality in the next five years and will include features like an interchangeable pitch and a roof that will close within 20 minutes.

Image: The stadium is based on 'the proud heritage of the West Midlands'

“It will be a beacon of excellence for Birmingham on the global stage. Attracting the very best in sporting and entertainment events.

“The Powerhouse is a living monument to this city’s great and historically valuable past. It is also a statement of intent of what is possible in its exciting future.”

“Make no mistake. This is a football first stadium that will provide our teams with a competitive advantage from day one. It will be a place that the opposition teams will not want to play.”

Image: Tom Wagner has described the stadium as being a 'football first' stadium.

