Mikel Arteta interview: Arsenal manager reveals influence of Arsene Wenger on his career as he prepares to face Spurs in north London derby

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he sometimes asks himself "what would Arsene Wenger do?" in certain situations as he deals with the challenge of taking Arsenal to trophies this season.

Arsenal are preparing to face Tottenham in the north London derby as they defend a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with Arteta looking to emulate Wenger's achievements of delivering Premier League titles to north London.

Last week, Arteta named Wenger as one of four main mentors on his career, alongside Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and David Moyes.

While the other three are still involved in the game, and have been the Spaniard's direct rivals throughout his career, Arteta admits he still speaks to Wenger about his role at Arsenal - but he doesn't always need to.

"He's there. He's constantly living with me in the present," Arteta tells Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth in an exclusive interview from the Arsenal training ground.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him, what he lived and what he installed in me that allowed me to live in this football club.

"Arsene as a person has such an aura and a personality that he lives with you. He's constantly here. When I have to reflect and think about certain things, I always go back to that period: what is the way that he would do it? What are the things he would analyse and then make that decision?

"Then it's up to you and your personality to deliver what you think is best.

"And then also what Pep taught me. And what my father taught me, and my mother as well. And we are all made from these experiences and these references in life. The same with my wife.

"I would like to be in your seat as well, I would like to treat you and make you feel like if we changed chairs, it would be in the same way.

"When I'm thinking about a player, I would think: let me sit in his chair, see what he thinks. And probably you'd have a better idea of the situation."

When asked who Arteta turns to when he needs a leader, the Arsenal manager replies: "Especially the players.

"They are the ones where if I'm in a certain emotional state where I'm lacking something, it's probably going to come from there or the staff. I then have my family and then I have those four incredible mentors that are a big part of my life. I wouldn't be sitting here if they hadn't crossed my journey since I was a player. And I will be forever grateful.

"In their capacity, they have inspired me. And they are part of me. And sometimes I don't have to pick up the phone, because the best thing is the example that they have set for me - the standards and certain behaviours that I learned from them in certain moments. That's possibly the best thing to do."

Has Arteta evolved as a manager? Is he calmer?

It has been noticed this season that Arteta has cut a more relaxed figure in his time at Arsenal. More measured on the touchline, but also in press conferences and dealing with the daily pressures of ending Arsenal's trophy drought across all competitions.

"It's an evolution of a human being," says Arteta about his apparent changed demeanour. "A lot of things have happened in my life in the last two or three seasons that have impacted my life today.

"The needs of the team and the understanding and what kind of manager and leader the team needs right now, maybe it's different to the one the team needed two or three seasons ago. That's it.

"We can take that when I'm in the touchline, or when in a press conference, or dealing with issues that can happen daily in a football team. As a father as well, my kids are at a different age now and they require something else from myself.

"I've been here six years, it's different. The people around me are different now and they're transmitting different things to me now."

Arteta will hope that after five years without a trophy, the season will transmit something in terms of results.

One thing that hasn't changed though: his record at the Emirates Stadium in the north London derby. Arteta has never lost a home game with Spurs in 10 games as a player or manager.

