Newcastle 2-1 Man City: Ruben Dias fumes over Harvey Barnes' push on Gianluigi Donnarumma going unpunished for winning goal

Ruben Dias fumed over the decision not to punish Harvey Barnes' push on Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up to Newcastle's winner over Manchester City - asking the officials to "make it make sense".

With the scores at 1-1, Barnes scored his second goal of the game from close range after a corner was initially cleared.

But in the original set-piece, Barnes was seen pushing Donnarumma out of his goal, which led to a nervy moment for the City goalkeeper.

When Barnes' goal was scored, Donnarumma charged at referee Sam Barrott and despite a couple of VAR checks for offside, the goal was allowed to stand.

Asked about the decision after the game, City defender Dias told Sky Sports: "Out of all the decisions, only the second goal - I think we need to make it make sense.

"Because where's the sense in their player pushing our goalkeeper outside the goal? What are we allowing, and for how long?

"Sometimes you allow it, sometimes you don't. Where's the rule? What can you actually do?

"The second goal, Gigio is in his place, he's being pushed out. And there's no consequence. It's allowed. I had the chance to see it back, I didn't even realise it on the pitch.

"I found it weird that he was out of position, so we immediately knew something was wrong. But I managed to see the review and it's Barnes pushing him away from the goal. We're so picky with certain contacts, but one like this with the keeper, you allow it? It is what it is. If that's the rule, fine. But let us do the same.

"Back in the day, this was a foul. Now apparently it's allowed. People are going to say I'm finding excuses but it's nothing like it. Today Newcastle were better and they deserved the win. Because of that, they were allowed to score more chances than us. I terms of the rule, there needs to be a rule."

What did Pep think - and what did he say to Bruno?

Asked about the incident, City boss Pep Guardiola referenced a goal Bournemouth scored at the Etihad where Donnarumma was disrupted at a corner in the build-up to the Cherries' equaliser.

"If he complained, it's because something wrong happened," said Guardiola about Donnarumma's complaints. "The same happened in Bournemouth. It's what it is."

Guardiola was also seen in a war of words with the officials at full-time, as well as Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Asked what he said to Guimaraes, Guardiola replied: "I told him how good he is, and the situation with Gigio - I told him what happened for the previous situations. I think it's fine."

City had a few penalty shouts in the first half as well - including a foul by Malick Thiaw on Phil Foden, as well as a handball shout by the same Newcastle defender.

Asked about the penalty decisions, Dias said: "There's one in the first half with Phil, I feel like they were saying it was very clear."

Was Donnarumma fouled for the Newcastle winner?

Sky Sports pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp were unanimous in saying that Donnarumma should have been stronger in the build-up to Newcastle's winner - and that there was no foul.

"I think he needs to be stronger in this particular moment," said Richards. "To be fair to Ruben [Dias], when you touch a goalkeeper like that you sometimes get those decisions. I understand what he's saying about consistency.

"You see Barnes on him, but the size of Donnarumma? It's too easy. Not enough contact. Not a foul."

Redknapp added: "Barnes comes round the back of Gvardiol. Is that enough? Donnarumma has to be stronger. Of course he's going to complain, but sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't.

"He looks more obsessed with pushing Doku [than being pushed]! He gets himself in a bit of a mess. It's so minimal - you've got to be stronger!"

"What's more important is the desire Newcastle players show to get on the end of that cross.

"There might have been a slight contact, but even if you're Man City, it's not enough."